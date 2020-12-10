Former South Alabama head football coach Steve Campbell took to Twitter Thursday to deliver a message to his former players and South Alabama football fans. It was his first public comments following his firing Sunday.

Campbell’s Twitter post read:

“While disappointed that we will not be able to finish the rebuild we started, I could not be more proud of the never quit attitude of this program and the City of Mobile. I appreciate the opportunity the University of South Alabama gave me and know we leave a solid foundation and culture upon which great things will be built. As this transition takes place I ask that each of you (1) Remain unselfish (2) Do the little things right and (3) Get better every day! I love this program and I love these young men! @WeAreSouth Always.”

Campbell was fired after three seasons leading the Jaguars’ program. He finished with a 9-26 overall record, including a 4-7 mark this past season. He signed a four-year contract with the university and will be paid a buyout of more than $348,000 for the final year of the pact.

The university is currently searching for Campbell’s replacement.