Former South Alabama and McGill-Toolen football player Jereme Jones has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $1 million bond, set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain, according to news reports by WLOX TV in the Gulfport-Biloxi, Miss., area.

Jones, 30, who played wide receiver for the Jaguars from 2010-14 and graduated from McGill-Toolen in 2009, is charged with allegedly shooting Randy Johnson, 41, of Gulfport, Miss., several times at close range. Johnson, who was employed by King’s Barber Shop in Gulfport and is the father of two daughters and a son, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports by the Associated Press and WLOX, the two men became engaged in a “physical alteration” outside the casino. One of the reports noted Johnson ran back into the casino and, according to witness accounts to police, Jones followed, allegedly shooting Johnson inside the casino.

Jones reportedly fled the scene on foot and was later arrested near the Biloxi Bay Bridge by police. He was armed with a gun at the time of his arrest, according to reports.

News reports noted it is not known at this time if the men knew each other previously nor what may have triggered the incident and shooting. The investigation was continuing on Sunday. Apparently, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday area police departments received several 911 calls concerning a disturbance at the casino.

At McGill-Toolen, Jones was an honorable mention all-state receiver and first-team all-region selection as a wide receiver. He was a key member of the team’s success during his time there. He arrived at South Alabama for the 2009 season and was redshirted. He would spend four seasons on the field for the Jags from 2010-14.

In 2010, he caught 21 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, returned seven kickoffs for 167 yards and had 18 punt returns for 155 yards. As a sophomore in 2011, he had 45 catches for seven touchdowns and 513 yards, following the next season with 40 catches for 457 yards and three TDs. As a senior in 2014, he caught 36 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

His senior year, Jones, who previously had worn jersey No. 11, was awarded the No. 5 jersey. It was presented to a senior player who had earned the respect of his coaches and teammates during his time with the team and to honor former player Anthony Mostella, who was the first to wear the number at South Alabama. He died in a motorcycle accident while still on the Jags’ roster. Then head coach Joey Jones, who also coached Mostella at Birmingham-Southern, started the tradition of presenting the jersey to a senior member of the team. The tradition was halted during Steve Campbell’s three years as head coach, but was recently reinstated by current head coach Kane Wommack, who changed the tradition in that it is awarded to a different player each game.

Jones was also named as one of 14 players on the “Freakish athletes list” by NFL.com in 2014. The list seeks to recognize college football players for their “freakish” athletic abilities. In listing Jones, the article noted Jones, a senior for the Jags at the time, ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, could bench press 365 pounds and squat 545 pounds, despite his 5-foot-8, 160-pound frame. He also had a 37.5-inch vertical leap and a long jump of 10 feet, one inch.

He would later play two seasons (2017-18) for the Green Bay Blizzard of the Indoor Football League where he caught 14 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns over the two seasons and also had a rushing TD on 10 carries.

On his Instagram account he lists himself as a “coach, mentor, entrepreneur.” His LinkedIn accounts notes he coached wide receivers at McGill-Toolen form 2015-16 and was a retail sales consultant for AT&T.