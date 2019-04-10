For Immediate Release

April 10, 2019



The City of Mobile and the Board of Trustees for the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum announced Wednesday that former Mayor Mike Dow will join the museum as its new Executive Director.

Advertisements

Dow, who served four terms as mayor from 1989-2005, will lead fundraising efforts for the board in addition to providing strategic guidance and business planning.

“We are confident that Mike Dow will be an asset to GulfQuest and the City as we work to put the museum on sound financial footing,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “GulfQuest is an important public-private partnership and a vital part of our larger plan to revitalize the Mobile waterfront. We believe that Mike’s wealth of experience, relationships and energy can help us accomplish our goal.”



Mike Lee, chairman of the GulfQuest board, said Dow’s hiring is part of a reorganization of the museum’s leadership team. He said that Brent Beall, who has served in the role of Interim Director, will take on the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for day-to-day management of the museum and its exhibits.



“Brent and his team have done a commendable job of navigating GulfQuest through challenging circumstances,” said Lee. “The museum is open for business and the guest experience is outstanding. With the support of the City, the County, our lenders and donors, GulfQuest is ready to take the next step toward a brighter future.”



Mobile City Council Vice President Levon Manzie described the appointment of Dow as a positive step for GulfQuest. “GulfQuest is an important asset for downtown Mobile and it is crucial that it be financially sustainable,” said Manzie. “I am encouraged that Mike Dow can help to position GulfQuest for success going forward.”

David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile, said Dow will be a valuable addition to the City’s tourism marketing team.



“GulfQuest has a significant role to play in our much-needed waterfront re-programming with new leisure activities, entertainment, riverfront dining and other family-friendly amenities,” Clark said. “We are excited to welcome Mike Dow to our hospitality team.”



Dow said he is eager to help revitalize the maritime museum, which was conceived as part of the “String of Pearls” development plan that was launched during his time as mayor.



“I am excited and dedicated to working with the Mayor, City Council, GulfQuest board and staff to help GulfQuest realize its potential,” Dow said. “I know that working together we can make it a productive part of the waterfront for both our citizens and tourists to enjoy.”

More information about the GulfQuest Maritime Museum is available online at www.gulfquest.org or by phone at (251) 436-8901.