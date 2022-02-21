Former Prichard Mayor Ron Davis, who was appointed to the Water Works and Sewer Board last year after losing his most recent bid for reelection in 2020, died today at a hospital in Birmingham, according to his daughter Shannon. Davis was also an appointed board member of the Prichard Housing Authority.

A full obituary is forthcoming, but Commissioner Davis graduated from Davidson High School then went on to Troy University in Troy, Alabama where he received a B.S. in Criminal Justice. After finishing college, he joined the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office where he faithfully served for 18 years.

In 2000 he was elected to the Prichard City Council. In 2004 and again in 2008 he was elected to serve the citizens of Prichard as Mayor. After leaving office he became the Chief Officer of Governmental Affairs for Dumas Law Firm, LLC. He is also the owner of Ron Davis and Associates, LLC.

According to a statement from his family: “Our hearts are broken in sorrow, yet ‘The Lord is close to the broken-hearted.’(Psalms 34:18). Ronald was deeply committed to his family and public service.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Small’s Mortuary in Mobile. Respectfully until such time, we ask for continuous prayer and privacy of the family. Again our sincere thanks from Ronald’s family, Shannon White, JaRon, Jarhonda, Jayme, and Glenn Davis.“