Keith McCants, a former Murphy High School standout and All-America football player at Alabama, died Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was 53 years old.

According to a report on Bay News 9 in Florida, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating McCants death after receiving a call related to an unresponsive male, who was later identified as McCants. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The Mobile native was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a standout college career for the Crimson Tide. He entered the draft as a 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker who had 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash and was known for his aggressive style of play.

McCants played just six seasons in the NFL for three teams — the Bucs, Oilers and Cardinals. His career was hampered by injuries as well as off-the-field issues that included several drug arrests, not to mention bouts with depression. Aside from addiction issues, McCants also faced serious financial woes despite his NFL salary. He had stated in the past he was homeless for approximately two years.

According to a Facebook post by friend Robert Blackmon, McCants had tried to turn his life around and wanted to tell his story to whomever would listen of the bad choices he made in his life in hopes of helping others.

The start of Blackmon’s post reads: “10 years, 8 months, 23 days. That is how long I knew Keith McCants. In December of 2010, we set out to try to save his life. This morning (Thursday, Sept. 2), we lost that battle.”