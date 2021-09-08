Photo | Provided

Keith McCants was a “can’t miss” football prospect who experienced several misses along life’s road. Last Thursday, Sept. 2, McCants, at one time the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, lost the battle with hidden demons. He was 53 years old.

McCants was discovered unresponsive at an apartment in which he was living in St. Petersburg, Fla., early on the morning of Sept. 2. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene.

“It appears it was a drug overdose, but we are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner’s office,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told media members that afternoon.

McCants, the former Murphy High School and University of Alabama standout linebacker, had struggled with drug addiction since leaving the NFL after six seasons and three teams. He suffered a knee injury early in his career which he would later say resulted in an addiction to painkillers and opioids and later a dependency to street drugs.

His addictions and his lifestyle would lead to McCants losing all the millions of dollars he earned in the NFL. He spent two years homeless and also had bouts of depression and thoughts of suicide.

After leaving the NFL, he was featured in an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary concerning athletes who lost the fortunes they had made titled “Broke.” McCants also wrote a book about his life and experiences in the NFL, noting how he believed the league was responsible for his addictions. The book was titled “My Dark Side of the NFL.”

And yet in the middle of his dependency, McCants wanted to tell his story. He said he wanted to warn others of the dangers and consequences of addiction. In a 2015 interview with the New York Times, McCants said, “I live one day at a time; I’m a recovering addict. Tomorrow’s not promised. If I die today or tomorrow, I’m alright with that because I’m comfortable with me. My goal is to help people who can’t help themselves, to turn their negatives to positive, to give them hope. That’s what I sell.”

While many see only the addictions and the many drug-related arrests McCants experienced following his football career, those who knew him, even in the days following his death, spoke of McCants’ heart and a smile that always seemed present.

“When I think of Keith I think of being at basketball tryouts our freshman year of high school and him ripping the backboard down,” said Sam Atkins, McCants’ teammate at both Murphy and Alabama. “Keith and I were about the same size — I think I’m a little taller than Keith — and I’m not sure I could touch the rim. And he rips the goal off the basketball goal at one end of the gym. We move to the other end and he rips it off there. We had no goals in the basketball (gym) for a couple of weeks.”

Atkins shared other stories of McCants, including his prowess in the weight room, outlifting everyone else without even trying; his speed and agility, even at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds; the time he ran down the receiver of an opposing team on a reverse, even though the player was considered the fastest in the state; and stories of McCants simply as a good friend and a person with a quick smile.

“From a personal standpoint, Keith was the nicest guy in the world,” Atkins said. “I bet if you asked 1,000 people you couldn’t find one person who didn’t like him. He always had a big smile on this face, always cutting up. He might call you up out of the blue one day and it would be like he just saw you yesterday. He was a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. Obviously, he had his troubles later. … But he was just a great guy.

“For me, it was pretty rough (to hear he had died). In my freshman class, I think there were 18 or 19 kids in it, this is the 1987 signing class, half of them are dead. It is crazy. The class that’s a year older, they’ve got three or four that are dead, but we’ve got nine that are dead out of 18 kids. So every time one of those guys passes away it hits a little closer to home.”

Roger Shultz was teammates with McCants at Alabama. He said he was saddened by the news of McCants’ passing as well.

“He’s a year younger than me; he came in (at Alabama) in ’87 and I came in in ’86. … Obviously, the one thing I think about Keith is people talk about guys who are freaks on the football field. He was one of the first real freaks because he was 6-4, 255 pounds and he could run,” Shultz said.

“It’s amazing, too, because people would say he could run backwards faster than he could run forwards. He was just a phenomenal athlete, a really strong kid, even though he didn’t spend a whole lot of time working out with us. When he did he was pretty strong; he was the strongest guy there. I think his philosophy was, ‘I’m stronger than you guys anyway,’ and he was. He was a strong guy.”

Shultz said he hopes, as McCants did, that others will learn from his story.

“He’s a tragic story because of who he was and where he was, being a first-round draft pick and then falling on hard times,” Shultz said. “He wasn’t really shy about talking about his story. His addiction and being broke, he was really open about those things.

“It’s sad and it’s tragic and I know he struggled with addiction and things like that. But he was definitely a phenomenal athlete. He might have been the guy who started people talking about, ‘That guy’s a freak.’ There weren’t too many guys like him. … Keith was just different and I think people recognized that.”