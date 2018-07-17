A former Mobile Police officer has been indicted on multiple criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing prescription pills that were part of the evidence in an active investigation last summer.

Following an internal affairs investigation, Cpl. Damian Colvin resigned and turned himself into authorities in August 2017. Colvin was a patrol officer in the MPD’s second precinct at the time of his resignation, though he previously worked in the fourth precinct and as a member of a robbery detail.

In April 2018, a Mobile County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against him on charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and theft of property.

That indictment was not filed in the state’s electronic court judicial records system, Alacourt, until June 29.

According to an arrest report associated with the incident, Colvin was accused of taking oxycontin, morphine and “other pills” from a detained suspect following a traffic stop near the intersection of Rangeline and Halls Mill roads on Aug. 22, 2017.

When he realized he was being filmed, Colvin allegedly threw the pills into the grass.

It is not the first time Colvin’s fellow officers have made allegations against him, either.

In 2013, he was one of four MPD officers at the first precinct implicated in a scandal for submitting false crime reports. At the time, Colvin was suspended from duty for 120 hours for “conduct unbecoming” and “submitting false entries.”

Lagniappe will have more information on Colvin’s criminal case as it is made available.