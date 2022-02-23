Nia Bradley, the controversial former manager of the Water Works and Sewer Board of the city of Prichard, was arrested today and is currently being processed at Mobile Metro Jail, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Myles. Bradley voluntarily surrendered this morning on felony charges of theft, including aggravated theft by deception and theft of property third degree, according to her attorney, Jason Darley.

Bradley, whose controversial employment contracts appear to have been approved despite protests from board attorneys, was among the employees later implicated in gross misspending of board funds, including on luxury products at retailers including Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Her arrest comes one day after a joint state and federal law enforcement task force served search warrants at the Water Board offices and other locations, hauling off dozens of boxes of evidence and electronic devices related to an investigation into allegations of fraud and financial abuse.

According to the state statute, a person commits the crime of aggravated theft by deception if he or she “commits a theft of foreign or domestic funds, cash, or cash equivalent, that includes, but is not limited to, stocks, bonds, investments, or retirement accounts, that exceeds $200,000 in value, if obtained by deception,” or, if he or she “commits a theft of public funds or revenue of any state, county, or municipal government agency or department, or any governmental or political subdivision that exceeds $100,000 in value, if obtained by deception.

A Class A felony, the statute of limitations expires six years after the deception is discovered, and punishment ranges from 5 to 30 years imprisonment plus a fine of $60,000 per violation.

Theft of property third degree includes theft of between $500 and $1,499 in value, “which is not taken from the person of another,” and includes the “theft of a debit or credit card, regardless of its value.” A Class D felony, theft of property third degree carries a sentence of 1-5 years.

Lagniappe will update this story as it develops.