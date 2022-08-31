A former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) contractor says current members are trying to “intimidate” her, as an investigation into financial mismanagement at the utility continues.

Mobile County Finance Director Dana Foster-Allen, who initially discovered issues with PWWSB finances as a contractor, told Lagniappe the renewal of her $3,500-per-month agreement was a subject of debate at the most recent board meeting because she was the “whistleblower.”

“I discovered the water board fraud,” she said. “I have been in contact with an attorney. It is intimidation.”

The board voted to not extend her contract only after she texted board member Beverly Bunch during a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 24, to confirm she was no longer interested in the job.

The text followed a lengthy debate over Foster-Allen’s tenure with the board in which members Cherry Doyle and John Johnson complained about emails she sent and how she was paid.

Speaking about emails Foster-Allen sent to board members, Johnson referenced his weight and height as inherited, alleging that she picked on his stature. Johnson also indicated that the emails mentioned Doyle as well. The emails in question were one reason Johnson was apparently against her contract being renewed.

“I’m a big and tall man,” Johnson said. “I’m told when I speak I’m clear and can be heard.”

Foster-Allen said she did mention his “stature,” but said the email referenced that she felt intimidated by it. It was not a comment specifically about his height or weight, she said.

As for Doyle, Foster-Allen said she mentioned she was “threatened” by Doyle’s “erratic behavior” in a message to the board.

At the meeting, Doyle and Johnson accused Foster-Allen of taking $10,500 from the water board after her contract expired. Specifically, Doyle accused board leadership of paying Foster-Allen twice in May and continuing to pay her in June and July.

A big reason for Doyle’s argument is the insistence that wording in the contract was changed without the board’s knowledge. Specifically, Doyle argued and showed proof that the contract’s start date was changed from May to June, meaning the annual contract should’ve ended in May and not June.

Harry Satterwhite, an attorney for Johnson and Doyle, said the board should not have paid Foster-Allen in June or July.

Doyle not only mentioned the discrepancy in the records, but walked around the room showing the error to those in the audience at the meeting. While PWWSB paperwork shows the original May 2021 start date for the contract was scratched out and replaced with June, Foster-Allen called it a clerical error, which she said was noted and initialed by a staffer in the office.

“The contract was approved June 24, 2021,” she said. “The contract ended in June and I got all the money I was owed.”

Foster-Allen added that she was not paid any additional money. The reason the check registry shows she was paid twice in May is because the first check she was issued by the board bounced and staff had to write her another one.

“I didn’t steal $10,500,” she said. “They wrote a bad check.”

One issue for Satterwhite in reference to the contract is the fact that it allows Foster-Allen to write confidential reports to the public board, he said.

“I would never sign this contract if I was on this board,” he said. “It lets her give reports and keep it secret. The board should not agree to this contract.”

In response to this, Foster-Allen said she didn’t write the contract.

While the board unanimously agreed to not renew Foster-Allen’s contract, the board split on whether to allow the issue to come back up for debate at a later time. On a motion by Doyle to prevent a Foster-Allen contract from being approved in perpetuity, only she and Johnson agreed. Other members, including Chairman Russell Heidelberg, Vice Chairwoman Ernestine Moore and Secretary/Treasurer Bunch all dissented.

“I’m voting ‘no’ because I can’t consider something for a board after my term is over,” Bunch said. “I understand your concerns, Mr. Johnson. I didn’t know you were going through that. I can’t apologize because I didn’t know.”

Doyle also made a motion for the board to try to recoup what she said is money Foster-Allen was paid illegally. Again, Foster-Allen said she was paid twice in May because a check bounced and was only paid the remaining balance of the contract in June and July.

Doyle asked Satterwhite to file a lawsuit against board members who voted against her motion. When asked on Friday, Aug. 26, Satterwhite said there was no suit pending.

Johnson and Doyle voted in favor of the motion, Heidelberg voted “no,” while Bunch and Moore abstained. The motion failed because the abstentions counted toward the quorum and a majority of members did not approve it.

Municipal fee

In other business, PWWSB will not add the controversial municipal fee back to water bills at this time.

The $15-per-month fee that helps pay for police, fire protection and trash pickup in the city of Prichard was taken off water bills in December 2019 and has since been sent out as a separate bill.

The reason PWWSB initially separated the bills was due to a state law that prohibits a utility from shutting off water due to non-payment of unrelated fees. This would include Prichard’s municipal fee.

Before the unanimous vote, Heidelberg attempted to call for a motion to table the item, but neither Doyle nor Johnson would let him.

While the board agreed to not add the municipal fee back to bills at Wednesday’s meeting, it’s unclear if the issue will be reintroduced at a later time. The board could not come to a consensus on a motion to prevent the issue from reappearing on future agendas. While Doyle and Johnson voted to approve the motion, Heidelberg dissented and Moore and Bunch abstained.