Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has announced he is transferring to South Alabama. Bentley, who started 33 games at South Carolina and last season played at Utah, made the announcement on Twitter.

“Final chapter. Fired up to go to work!” he wrote on his Twitter feed, proclaiming “Committed” on the tweet.

Bentley, who played his high school career at Opelika, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

At Opelika, the 6-foot-4, strong-armed quarterback threw for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. He skipped his senior season to enroll early at South Carolina. With the Gamecocks, Bentley started 33 of the 34 games in which he played. In those games he threw for 7,527 yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

At Utah this past season, he threw for 882 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown as a part-time starter.

He joins a South Alabama team with a new head coach in Kane Wommack and a new coaching staff. Former Alabama offensive analyst Major Applewhite, who was a standout quarterback at Texas during his playing days, will serve as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

The Jags were 4-7 in Steve Campbell’s final season as head coach.

Desmond Trotter was South Alabama’s starting quarterback much of the season. Chance Lovertich had a couple of starts but did not finish the season with the team. Tanner McGee and Eli Gainey both had good moments in limited appearances toward the end of the season.