On Thursday, four schools in the Lagniappe coverage area were looking for new head football coaches. Following a couple of announcements on Friday, one rather surprising, the number of coaching vacancies was down to just two.

Vacancies have apparently been filled at Murphy and Williamson, leaving only Satsuma and Vigor still in search of head football coaches.

John McKenzie, who led Vigor to the Class 4A state championship last season, but who was placed on administrative leave in February for undisclosed reasons and was recently informed his contract at the school would not be renewed, will take over as head coach at Murphy, according to a Facebook post on the Murphy High School page.

“Murphy High School is proud to announce that John McKenzie will be our new head football coach, pending board approval,” the social media post read.

The statement continued with a quote from McKenzie, which stated, “I love Mobile, and I love having the opportunity to coach and teach. Any time you get an opportunity to be a part of a school that has a rich history and tradition, it’s exciting. I’m ready to go to work and put in the time to make the Murphy community proud.” #PantherPride.

At Williamson, where Melvin Pete Jr. was informed his contract would not be renewed following one season at the helm of the Lions’ program, defensive coordinator and former Williamson and Auburn standout Antonio Coleman was named interim head coach on Friday. Coleman has served as the defensive coordinator at the school the past six seasons.

The promotion of Coleman was expected by many who follow area high school football, if only as the interim head coach, as was the case. The hiring of McKenzie at Murphy was a big surprise, however.

A few weeks ago, again on a social media post, Murphy announced Kevin Schultz, an assistant coach at the school, would be named head coach pending board approval. But that post was soon deleted and later it was stated the announcement was premature. That proved true with Friday’s new announcement.

McKenzie posted a 19-6 record at Vigor in two seasons as head coach, including last year’s 14-1 season that ended with a 52-14 victory over Oneonta in the state title game in Birmingham. At Murphy he replaces Rico Jackson, who left to take the Tarrant head coaching job. The Panthers were 2-8 last season and 13-18 in Jackson’s three seasons in charge.

McKenzie will become the fifth head coach at Murphy since 2004. The Panthers’ last playoff win was in 2011, when they finished 1-1 in the postseason and they have reached the playoffs only once in the past five seasons, that coming in 2019 when they posted a 6-5 record and lost in the first round in Jackson’s first season.

McKenzie moves from Class 4A to Class 6A, Region 1, which has a new look this season and some consider it the toughest football region in the state. Along with Murphy, Class 6A, Region 1 will include eight other teams — Saraland, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s, Theodore (down from 7A along with Murphy), Robertsdale, Baldwin County, Blount and McGill-Toolen. And there are only four playoff spots available from the group.

At Williamson, Coleman assuming the interim head coaching position provides some continuity for the program. Pete directed the Lions to a 5-6 record last year, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Coleman will inherit a program that had made the playoffs the past five years and six of the past seven years but produced no playoff victories in that time span. The Lions last won a playoff game in 2007 when the team went 10-4 and reached the Class 5A semifinals, losing to St. Paul’s 45-21.

Williamson, which played in Class 4A the past four seasons, returns to Class 5A this season. The Lions will join B.C. Rain, Citronelle, Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, UMS-Wright and Vigor. As with Class 6A, Region 1, only four teams will receive playoff spots in the nine-team region.

The Lagniappe coverage area will feature 10 new head football coaches next season at their respective school, including McKenzie at Murphy and Coleman at Williamson. Other new coaches include Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Josh Harris at Blount, Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery and Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s. The Satsuma and Vigor jobs are still to be filled.