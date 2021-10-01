The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation has been given $10,000 to offer as a reward to the person who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the Bristol Court shooting, which occurred on Monday, Sept. 20, at approximately 6 a.m.

A Mobile Police Department spokesperson says the department needs tips from the community that will help them identify and locate the suspect responsible for shooting a resident in the 1100 block of Bristol Court and unlawfully breaking and entering his vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the shooting and when officers arrived, they observed the 42-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee.

Allegedly, the victim saw the suspect unlawfully rummaging through his vehicle. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect shot him.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 251-208-7211. The reward money will be paid to the person who provides credible information that is useful in apprehending the suspect. Tipsters’ identities will not be revealed to the public.

The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation will facilitate the disbursement of the reward money, funded by private donors.