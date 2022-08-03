It’s a sure sign the college football season is drawing closer when the various committees that present individual awards start producing their preseason watch lists — players who are candidates for their particular award at the end of the season. To that end, four local players — South Alabama safety Keith Gallmon (who played at Mobile Christian), South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (who played at McGill-Toolen) and South Alabama punter Jack Brooks — have all been named to a preseason watch list. In fact, Luter and Martial are on three different watch lists while Gallmon appears on two.

Luter, a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, is included on the watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award as well as for the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Jim Thorpe Award is presented to the nation’s top defensive back. The Nagurski Award, which is presented by the Football Writers Association of America, goes to the nation’s top defensive player. The Bednarik Award is also a national defensive player of the year award. Last season Luter was named to three All-America teams while defending 10 passes and leading the Jaguars with four interceptions. He had 21 total tackles in 10 games, including 13 solo stops and two tackles for a loss.

Gallmon, also a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt selection, is among those named to the watch lists for the Danny Wuerffel Trophy, which honors the country’s top community servant. In similar fashion, Gallmon has also been named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, another honor that places a spotlight on athletes who have a strong presence in their communities. He volunteers at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mobile County and serves on the Jaguar Athletics Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. He has also worked at the annual A.J. McCarron football camp and helps with Ransom Ministries and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Last season he made 59 tackles, with 2.5 tackles for a loss. He also had one interception, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Martial, a former walk-on who was a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy last year, which is given to the top walk-on or former walk-on in the country, has been named to the Dick Butkus Award watch list, given to the country’s top linebacker. He is also on the watch list for the Nagurski Award, which will be presented to the top defensive player in the country, and the Lombardi Award, which is presented to the top offensive or defensive lineman in the country. Martial is the only player from the Sun Belt Conference on the Butkus Award list. He is 104 tackles away from breaking the all-time record for career tackles in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football. He enters this season with 442 career tackles. He also has 47 career tackles for a loss and five interceptions.

Brooks, a native of Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia, is on the Ray Guy Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top punter. Brooks is entering his junior season with the Jags. He was an honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference selection last season when he averaged 43.2 yards per punt, his best season with the Jags. Brooks dropped 13 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 14 punts of 50 yards or more. He is a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt pick by Pro Football Focus.