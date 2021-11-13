Four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area have advanced to the third round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association prep football state playoffs following games of Friday night. UMS-Wright and Faith Academy in Class 5A, Saraland in Class 6A ands Vigor in Class 4A will continue their respective quests for a state championship next week.
Ten teams from the area participated in second-round games Friday night.
Here is a list of scores from second-round games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area Friday night:
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City 77, Theodore 41
CLASS 6A
Saraland 35, Lee-Montgomery 6
Opelika 28, Spanish Fort 14
Hueytown 49, McGill-Toolen 17
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28, Baldwin County 22
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy 40, Central-Clay County 33
Pike Road 29, St. Paul’s 17
UMS-Wright 14, Greenville 12
CLASS 4A
Vigor 34, Cherokee County 0
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Catholic 31, Bayside Academy 0
