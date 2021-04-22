Four teams in the Lagniappe coverage area hold the No. 1 ranking in their respective sport and classification in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball and softball polls of the season.
In softball, Faith Academy remains the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A, as it has all season, heading into the state playoffs. In baseball, Faith Academy maintained its top-ranked status in Class 6A, it too holding that spot all season. Mobile Christian enters the playoffs as the No. 1 team in Class 4A and St. Luke’s is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A.
Several other teams from the area hold Top 10 rankings or received votes but did not attain Top 10 status.
The other top-ranked teams in softball include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Rogers (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In baseball, the other No. 1-ranked teams include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Russellville (5A), T.R. Miller (3A), Lynn (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).
Here are the area teams ranked in the final polls and those receiving vogtes:
SOFTBALL
Class 7A: 2. Fairhope. RV: Alma Bryant, Baker, Theodore.
Class 6A: 3. Spanish Fort. RV: Baldwin County, Saraland.
Class 5A: 1. Faith Academy, 7. Satsuma.
Class 4A: None
Class 3A: 5. Mobile Christian.
Class 2A: 7. Orange Beach.
Class 1A: None
AISA: None.
BASEBALL
Class 7A: None.
Class 6A: 1. Faith Academy, 5. Saraland, 9. Gulf Shores. RV: Spanish Fort.
Class 5A: 4. UMS-Wright.
Class 4A: 1. Mobile Christian.
Class 3A: 5. Bayside Academy.
Class 2A: 1. St. Luke’s.
Class 1A: None.
AISA: None.
