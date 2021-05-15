Four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area will play for Alabama High School Athletic Association state baseball championships in the coming days. Bayshore Christian (Class 1A), Bayside Academy (Class 3A), Mobile Christian (Class 4A) and Faith Academy (Class 6A) all won their respective semifinal series over the weekend to earn a shot at playing for the state championship.

Bayshore was the last of the group to move on, claiming a 10-4 victory over Brantley in the third and deciding game Saturday of its best-of-three series at Brantley. Bayshore lost the first game Friday 9-6, but came back to win 11-6 in the second game Friday night and then claimed the Saturday win. Bayshore will face Donoho for the 1A crown. The teams meet at Montgomery’s Paterson Field at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, then play against at Riverwalk Stadium at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. If a third game is needed it will be played immediately after Game 2.

Faith Academy swept Northridge on the Rams’ home field Thursday night, 8-4 and 4-1. Auburn signee Parker Carlson struck out 14 batters in the Game 2 victory. Faith, ranked No. 1 in 6A most of the season, will play Hartselle for the state crown. The teams meet for Game 1 at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paterson Field, with Game 2 set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Riverwalk Stadium. Game 3, if needed, will be played immediately after Game 2.

Mobile Christian, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, swept American Christian 1-0 and 9-2 Thursday night on its home field to advance to this week’s state championship series against Oneonta. The teams play Game 1 at Paterson Field at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. at Riverview Stadium on Thursday, with Game 3 if needed set to follow.

Bayside Academy topped Providence Christian 10-0 and 5-4 in their semifinal series. That places Bayside against Donoho this week for the 3A championship. The teams meet for Game 1 Thursday at 4 p.m. at Paterson Field. The teams are scheduled to play Game 2 at 10 a.m. Friday at Riverwalk Stadium, with Game 3 if needed being playing immediately afterward.

St. Paul’s reached the semifinals in Class 5A play, but the Saints lost to Pike Road in three games. Pike Road won 9-5 in Game 1, with St. Paul’s bouncing back with a 5-4 win in Game 2. But Pike Road dominated Game 3, winning 11-0, eliminating the Saints from the state tournament.