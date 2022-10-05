Governor Kay Ivey was in Mobile on Wednesday to begin the fourth annual Governor’s Job Fair for Those with Disabilities.

Over 50 employers had booths set up for job seekers from Mobile County and the surrounding areas in attendance.

“Bringing new jobs to our state and training our hard-working Alabamians to fill those jobs is at the heart of my administration’s priorities,” Ivey said. “People with disabilities have performed very well at all levels and it’s imperative that we continue to promote the abilities of all Alabamians. And that’s what today is all about. Ensuring that every Alabamian that wants a job, can have a job.”

Ivey said throughout her time as governor, the state has added 65,000 new jobs and received over $32 billion in business investments across a wide range of industries while the unemployment rate currently sits at 2.6 percent.

The job fair kicked off in 2017 and was held annually until 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a halt before picking back up this year.

Held at the Mobile Civic Center, the location of the job fair for those with disabilities appeared as an intriguing choice considering the amount of Americans With Disabilities Act issues the center has encountered over the years.

However, officials say the event was able to be held and accommodate everyone that wished to participate.

“The city is letting us use this facility free of charge and it was a collaboration to get people in here. We have been working closely with ADRS and the Governor’s Office of Disability to make sure that we are providing all accommodations we can,” Alabama Department of Labor Communications Director Tara Hutchinson said.

A spokesperson for the city of Mobile told Lagniappe the Civic Center was selected due to its location and easy access to and from Interstate 10 and the venue was accessible to those wishing to take part.

According to the spokesperson, the state sent a team to Mobile two weeks ago in order to do a walkthrough of the site to ensure there wouldn’t be any accessibility challenges. The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services worked to make special accommodations available and the city of Mobile also provided free transportation to and from the Civic Center via the ADA-accessible MODA Downtown Circular.