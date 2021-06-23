After 41 years as the owner of Rettig’s Auto Body Shop, Fred Rettig is entering the race for City Council District 4 to help give residents there something to be proud of.

“They feel as if they weren’t getting the results,” Rettig said of District 4 residents. “They feel they have nothing to be proud of. You know, you’ve got downtown, you’ve got Airbus, you’ve got Austal, you’ve got [the University of South Alabama].

“Each district seems to have something to be proud of. What I want to do is to bring pride to our district. I believe it’s going to be through skilled labor and building self-worth in the community.”

Rettig graduated from Williamson High School before attending Carver State Community College, which is now part of Bishop State. From there he opened up his body shop and has been in business ever since.

“I’m a self-made man,” he said. “I’ve created an environment, a workplace, and I have 28 employees in my business and I’ve been in business 41 years.”

Capital improvement program

When it was first introduced, Rettig admits the idea of a sales tax hike didn’t sit well with him. He said his business “struggled with it” at first, except for one positive.

“What I like about it is it’s easy to equate as a businessman because not it’s not 9 percent, it’s 10 percent,” he said. “It’s an easy equation.”

That tax increase became the basis of the capital improvement program (CIP). A majority of the roughly $35 million per year generated by the new tax revenue — $21 million — is split annually among the seven council districts and the $3 million per year is then spent on capital expenses throughout each of the districts.

When the initial shock wore off, Rettig said he became a fan of the program because it helped to fix infrastructure citywide.

“Once we dealt with the initial pain, the reality is what it is and I believe it has been most beneficial,” he said.

While the council initially had to override the veto of Mayor Sandy Stimpson to pass the more permanent tax increase, Rettig gave Stimpson — the incumbent leader running for a third term as head of the city’s executive branch — credit for his fiscal management of the tax money.

“What the mayor has done with his leadership has been able to build a financial savings and probably this 10-cent tax has really helped him provide this savings,” Rettig said. “I want to credit him with a job well done.

“In doing this we’ve made this city a model city in being able to manage our money properly. What I like about a businessman’s mentality is that they understand you can only pay for what you can afford and that’s what he’s been able to do with this.”

Annexation

Rettig understands the possible voting demographic complexities the annexation of West Mobile would create, but he believes it has to be done.

Four council members voted to allow some 13,000 residents of West Mobile to vote to join the city in 2019, but the push by Stimpson fell just one vote short of the supermajority needed to pass it. If the push had passed and West Mobile residents had voted for annexation, the racial breakdown of the city would’ve changed slightly, with a Black voting majority remaining intact.

Growth in the city has to come from the west, Rettig said. The increase in the opportunity for grants alone would’ve made an annexation attempt worth it, even for Black-majority districts.

“I believe Districts 1, 2 and 3 missed a golden opportunity to say, ‘With this annexation, we want you to share the money the government is going to give to us and we’ll flip it back into our community to help us restore our community.’ I think it became an angry issue,” Rettig said. “From what I’ve gathered, if we’re going to see Mobile grow, we’ve got to go west. To the west, we can extend our city.”

However, Rettig said he understands the apprehension in moving west, as the infrastructure needs are the greatest east of Interstate 65. He said councilors of those districts would have to push for equity in how infrastructure is handled if the westward expansion were to begin.

“I’d say, ‘You want to move west, but don’t forget about us,’” he said. “We’ve got to formulate a process to say, ‘We’re not going to forget about you. We’re going to remember you. We’re going to watch out for you.’ And that process is going to take some time to develop.”

Amtrak

The future of the return of passenger rail to the Port City hinges on a legal fight, as Amtrak has taken its case to the Surface Transportation Board (STB). The board could determine whether or not Amtrak can use freight rail tracks owned by CSX and Norfolk Southern to conduct the service.

This comes after Amtrak decided to forgo a modeling study that would’ve shown what kind of improvements are needed to the tracks and how costly those improvements would be.

Last year, the City Council approved $3 million over three years to help Amtrak defray the cost of operations. However, that funding was contingent upon the modeling study being completed, which probably won’t happen at this point.

Rettig believes the issue doesn’t make sense financially.

“I don’t understand how Amtrak can move that train with the amount of passengers they’ve got and it be feasible,” he said. “As a businessman, if you were to amortize these numbers over a 20-year period, it wouldn’t make financial sense.”

Rettig also has concerns over how the Amtrak trains will impact the Port of Mobile. The increase in the number of passenger trains and freight trains could slow operations down, he said.

“The way I look at it is, 12 trains a day on that track, that’s two hours per train and that doesn’t account for any accidents or for anything to go wrong,” he said. “All of sudden we bottleneck our port and our port is really the lifeblood to who Mobile is because that’s where we started and we cannot bottleneck our port.”

Rettig’s calculations don’t account for additional rail sidings, which would be added if Amtrak gets the approval it seeks from STB.

Rettig joins Ben Reynolds in the District 4 race, which is open as Councilman John Williams is not running for re-election.