The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) used questionable tactics to stifle public comment during its first meeting since news of a fraud investigation against the utility’s former operations manager.

During a three-hour meeting at PWWSB headquarters on Monday, March 14, board members twice kicked residents out of the meeting and cited a policy that prevented a resident from making a public comment.

Prichard resident Katie Davis, a well-known critic of the Water Board, had signed up to speak and was on the agenda for Monday evening’s meeting. When her time to speak came, she was stopped by Water Board member Cherry Doyle, who cited a policy that didn’t allow non-customers to make public comments.

“The last time you came before the board we asked you to do something,” Doyle said. “We asked you to put your name on [your husband’s] bill.”

It is PWWSB’s policy to only allow customers whose names appear on water bills to speak at meetings. Since there’s no space on a bill to put two names, Davis said she got her husband’s permission to speak. Doyle argued that Davis’ husband had previously allowed her to speak about billing issues, but not other issues.

PWSSB Chairman Russell Heidelberg wanted to allow Davis to speak, but no vote to allow her comments was ever taken. Heidelberg later called the comment policy “crap.”

Davis told Lagniappe she and her husband share a home and use the same water.

“It’s not right,” Davis said. “Every place else I’d be allowed to speak.”

Evans Bailey, an attorney for the Alabama Press Association, wrote in an email message the First Amendment allows for boards such as PWWSB to place certain restrictions like time, manner and place on a citizen’s right to speak.

“In my opinion, not allowing a non-customer to speak is probably going to be a permissible time, manner [or] place restriction under the First Amendment and the [Alabama Open Meetings Act],” Bailey said.

However, Bailey added, the line between permissible actions by the board and a violation of the Davises’ First Amendment rights would come down to intent.

“Does the board restrict public comment to utility customers to keep meetings orderly and on topic?” Bailey asked. “Or is it restricting non-customer speech because of its content?”

After the confrontation with Doyle, Davis took her seat, but the back-and-forth between the two women continued. Doyle then asked for the meeting’s sergeant-at-arms, a Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy, to remove Davis. Davis left the meeting and waited outside.

Davis’ removal followed the removal of another woman earlier in the meeting, which again raises questions related to the First Amendment and the Alabama Open Meetings Act.

During a portion of the meeting in which board member John Johnson was criticizing board Chairman Russell Heidelburg and others, he said he was finished speaking. A woman in the audience immediately shouted “good.” Like Doyle, Johnson asked the sergeant-at-arms to remove the woman from the meeting.

As with the earlier question, Bailey said the appropriateness of the woman being removed would be based on the intent of the board members.

“Did the board remove the two individuals for speaking out of order or was it to suppress the content of their speech?” Bailey asked. “It all depends on the facts and circumstances which only a judge or jury can sort out.”

Bailey questioned whether the women were a big enough problem to warrant being legally thrown out of the meeting.

“Removing the two members under the circumstances you described seems harsh and thin-skinned,” Bailey said. “Since I wasn’t there, it’s hard to say whether they were disruptive enough that this did not violate the First Amendment.”

When asked for a policy on removing citizens from the meeting, Heidelburg said no policy exists. This is important, as it’s one of the questions Bailey said a court would hypothetically need to figure out.

When asked about these issues following the meeting, board attorney Jay Ross said, “We’re working on it.”

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, who was at the meeting Monday, indicated that tossing the two women from the meeting was, at least, against the spirit of the law.