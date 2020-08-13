Hoping to be released early from a 10-year prison sentence, former Mobile County Commissioner Freeman Jockisch submitted several hand-drawn pictures of various areas of the federal facility he’s been housed in since 2015.

As Lagniappe has reported, Jokisch has asked a federal judge in Mobile to grant him a “compassionate release” from prison in Coleman, Florida after serving more than half of his 10-year sentence for “attempting to lure a child for unlawful sex.”

Jockisch, who was convicted in 2014 after being caught in an undercover operation set up by local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is asking to be released from federal custody over concerns that his age and health conditions could cause serious complications if he were to contract COVID-19.

The prison where Jockisch is housed has already seen several cases among inmates.

You can read more about Jockisch’s request for compassionate release here and view photographs of the drawings he submitted as part of his court petition below: