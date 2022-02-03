Head coach Tim Carter had a smile on his face throughout the National Signing Day ceremony for five of his Fairhope football players Wednesday afternoon at Fairhope First Baptist Church. He talked about the accomplishments of the team — the Pirates won the Class 7A, Region 1 crown this season — and of the five players who will be playing the game at the college level next season.

The five signees are punter-place-kicker Luke Freer (Air Force), linebacker Blayne Myrick (South Alabama), defensive lineman Ronnie Mageo (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), offensive lineman Logan Lanicek (South Alabama) and defensive lineman Trent Spaller (Faulkner University).

Freer gained a lot of attention on Oct. 15 when he broke out of a mini-slump as a field goal kicker in a big way — booting a 59-yarder against Baker to end the first half of a key region matchup the Pirates would go on to win 27-17. Many on hand said the kick would have been good from 70 yards out. In the days that have followed, Carter joked the story now is it would have been good from 90 yards out.

The day after “The Kick” Freer received a phone call from a coach at Air Force offering him a scholarship. He had also been recruited by the Naval Academy, Army and Middle Tennessee. But his father and brother are in the Air Force and after an official visit to the campus, he was sold.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, to be honest,” Freer said. “The whole recruiting process was very long, very complicated. I’m very happy to be here right now. … Air Force kind of spoke to me. My dad’s in the Air Force, my older brother’s in the Air Force, so I kind of knew what it’s about. I just had to get up there and see the place and make sure it was the right fit.”

Following his college career Freer said his hope is to join the FBI.

Myrick played several positions for the Pirates, from linebacker to safety to tight end and elsewhere, including punt returner. He projects as a linebacker with the Jaguars, who may also look at him at tight end as well.

South Alabama had originally talked with him about joining the program as a preferred walk-on, but North Alabama stepped in with a scholarship offer as well as some other schools. Last Friday, South Alabama contacted Myrick with a scholarship offer. He accepted.

“It’s awesome. I’m super excited and ready to get over there,” Myrick said. “I was so pumped (after the offer) because I was not expecting it at all. Once I got it, I was like, well I have to go there now. It’s FBS, great facilities, everything.”

Lanicek is a preferred walk-on at South Alabama on the football team, but he is receiving a full academic scholarship. He is interested in majoring in biomedical engineering in hopes of one day designing prosthetic limbs. He is an all-state selection as an offensive lineman.

“I’m just excited. I’ve been looking at South forever. I love their engineering program,” he said.

Mageo stood out on the defensive line for the Pirates. Carter said he has the potential to turn his scholarship at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College into an offer from a Power 5 conference school, and Carter added, “I think he could play on Sundays,” referring to pro potential for Mageo.

Spaller “one of the hardest workers that we’ve seen,” according to Carter, was a two-year starter and defensive end. He is also a drummer in the school band. He will play defensive end at Faulkner, located in Montgomery.

Fairhope wasn’t the only school in the area hosting as signing day ceremony. Several other schools had athletes sign grants-in-aid as well. Some of those schools include:

St. Paul’s: Stephen Baker, golf, Huntingdon College; Rachel Bell, volleyball, Mercer; Victoria Bracy, track and field, Tuskegee; Stephen Conrad, swimming, North Carolina St.; Noah Epker, track and field, Belmont; Libbie Hamilton, tennis, Belmont; T.J. McPherson, football, Birmingham Southern; Hayden O’Dell, baseball, Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C.; Jaylen Sulton, football, Alabama State; Lucas Taylor, football, Mississippi State.

Vigor: Kristopher Agee, Delta State; Benjamin Bennett, Faulkner University; Brennan Maye-Jordan, Tuskegee; Jermaine Coleman, Central State University; Abraham Daniels, Tuskegee; Ryan Kidd, Pearl River C.C.; Brandon Whitsett, Point University; Caleb Coleman, Central State University; Jordan Bush, Lincoln University; Kaden McCoy, Edward Waters; Timothy Bolar, Lincoln University. QB Anthony Mix Jr. was expected to sign but announced on Twitter he will be delaying his decision.

Theodore: Kierstan Rogers, Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Ryheem Quinney, Lane College; Ryan Quinney, Lane College; Daelon Smith, Tuskegee.

Chickasaw: Nicklous Simonton, Culver-Stockton; Rogers McCloud, Alabama State; Damarion Hicks, West Alabama. Jaden Palms was expected to sign but he has postponed making his decision.

Saraland: Justin Roberson, Alabama State; Willie Butler, Nicholls; Maurice Davis, Birmingham Southern.

Baldwin County: Antonio Williams, West Alabama; Darius Woodard, Alabama State.

Mobile Christian: Jaden Lawson, Delta State; Nathan Roubik, Findlay.

St. Michael: Grant Bryars, bowling, Spring Hill; Aiden Casey, lacrosse, Birmingham Southern; Claire Hayes, volleyball, Birmingham Southern; Juliet Petruzelli, volleyball, Loyola-New Orleans; Caroline Bailey, volleyball, Lurleen B. Wallace C.C.; Donovan Bein-Garrett, football, Troy; Austin Maloney, football, Birmingham Southern; Luke Edmiston, football, Birmingham Southern.

Spanish Fort: Johnny Morris III, Tuskegee; Zachariah Hixon, Alabama State; Aaron Threat, Huntingdon College.

Murphy: Jmani Johnson, Coffeyville, Kan., C.C.; Rashad McQuirter, Atlanta Tech C.C.; Josh Reynolds, South Alabama; Zazerian Hardy, Maryville C.C.

Daphne: Jacob Galmiche, football, West Alabama.

Elberta: Nathan Steiner, Huntingdon; Natalie Cannon, Stephens University; Hayden Hinson, Huntingdon College.