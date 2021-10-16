Baker coaches instructed their players to be ready to return Luke Freer’s field goal attempt on the final play of the first half of the Hornets game against Fairhope Friday night should the kick come up short. The instruction was wasted. Instead, Freer boomed a 59-yard field goal attempt that easily covered the distance and much more to tie the game at halftime and switch momentum to the Pirates, who came away with a 27-17 victory at Fairhope Municipal Stadium.

Freer later booted a 38-yard field goal as well and was good on each of his extra-point kick attempts as the Pirates won their seventh consecutive game and moved to 7-1 overall on the season and 6-0 in Class 7A, Region 1 play. Baker fell to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in regional matchups.

Baker head coach Steve Normand said he’d never seen a high school kicker made a field goal from that length before and described Freer as “a great weapon,” while Fairhope head coach Tim Carter said Freer is “the best kicker in Alabama.”

Fairhope produced an 80-yard drive for the game’s first score, Glenn Patrick scoring from two yards out on a fourth-and-goal play. Freer added the point after for a 7-0 Pirates lead. Baker tied the score at 7-7 when Josh Flowers threw a 30-yard scoring strike to Jayven Williams, who was wide open in the end zone.

Baker’s Hunter Gilmore gave the Hornets the lead on his 28-yard field goal with 8:51 to play in the half, On the final play of the half and following a timeout, Freer ran onto the field to set up the 59-yard field goal. It sailed higher than the uprights, was right down the middle and well beyond the goalposts, tying the game at 10-10.

Freer booted a 38-yarder that put the Pirates in front 13-10 following a fumble recovery by John Maddox Davis on a fumble by Baker on a fake field goal try, setting Fairhope up at the Baker 29, then took a 20-10 lead when Patrick scored on a 1-yard run after Fairhope received good field position following a 15-yard punt. Baker trimmed the Fairhope lead to 20-17 when Flowers threw an 18-yard TD pass to Kevin Beckham, but a 5-yard scoring run by the Pirates’ Qualin McCants canceled out the Hornets’ TD.

Fairhope is at Alma Bryant next Friday, while Baker is at home against Daphne.