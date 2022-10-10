Mobile played host to two foreign diplomats last Friday as the French and German Ambassadors to the U.S. were on hand at the Airbus facility to examine the plant and the work being done there.

French Ambassador Philippe Etienne and German Ambassador Emily Haber toured the final assembly lines (FAL) at the Mobile site for the multinational company.

The 350,000-square-foot facility at the Brookley Aeroplex currently houses three FAL with one assembling the A220 and the other two dedicated to the production of the A320.

One of the two FAL for the A320 model was opened this year as the company expands its production. In May, Airbus announced they are hoping to be on pace to reach a commercial aircraft production rate of 65 per month by 2023, while completing over 140 during the first quarter of 2022.

When asked about his overall impressions of the facility, Etienne discussed how impressive the progress made at Airbus is and how much of a success story the plant itself is, while also touting the success of the international partnership between Europe and the United States.

“Airbus is a big success story of the European Union and of Europe in general because it has been created with the help of multiple European countries,” Etinenne said. “This is also a fantastic success story because of the partnership between Europe and the United States. Just look at this manufacturing site that is expanding its production and the work done on the A220 and A320 aircraft. It was really a big experience for us to be here in Mobile, Alabama.”

The A320 model took its maiden flight in 1987 and was introduced by Air France in 1988. Meanwhile the newer A220 model first took flight in 2013 and entered service in July 2016.

Haber also came away impressed with the facility and stressed the importance of a successful international partnership and the benefits of having a plant like Airbus expanding and offering more to the workforce in Mobile and the region.

“I was deeply impressed with what the company has done here. When we visit this extremely-modern plant, we see they are offering lifelong, family-sustaining careers, it’s offering much more than just job opportunities,” Haber said. “It’s offering lifelong, family-sustaining careers and attracting young talent and skilled labor to boost the careers and the region as well. I was deeply impressed with everything I have seen here today.”

Before his current position as the French Ambassador to the U.S., Etienne also served as the French Ambassador to Romania and Germany, as well as a diplomatic advisor to the president.

Haber has served as the German Ambassador to the U.S. since June 2018, after being the first woman to hold the positions of political director and state secretary for the Foreign Office in Berlin.





