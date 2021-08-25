Photo | Alex Pikul and Megan Harden will open The Kind Cafe in downtown Fairhope in late September.

By Tammy Leytham

The only thing better than starting the morning with a fresh-baked bagel and delicious cup of coffee is adding the magic of kindness to that order.

The Kind Cafe hopes to do just that when it opens at the end of September in downtown Fairhope.

“We saw that kindness is such a need in the work, especially post-COVID,” said Megan Harden, who co-founded The Kind Cafe with Alex Pikul. “It’s the idea of starting your morning with kindness, then growing that throughout the community.”

Pikul said because breakfast is such an important part of everyone’s day, it seemed a logical place to start.

“2020 was tough on a lot of people. A lot of them are going through the motions, not making human connection,” he said. “People need those smiles and conversation. A lot of people have struggled with that. We want to make sure this is at the top of our mind.”

It’s also about providing a delicious, high-quality food product with fast, friendly service.

Customers will be able to order ahead of time and pick up their food curbside or even have it delivered.

“That’s important for working people who can’t get into downtown Fairhope,” Pikul said. “We can meet them at a doctor’s office, the school or the hospital. A lot of people can’t afford to spend 30 minutes looking for a parking space and waiting in line.”

Of course, if you want to sit and stay, The Kind Cafe will have a place for that, too.

“The space we’re creating will be a service for all types of customers,” Harden said. “We want to meet people where they are.”

Harden and Pikul sat down recently to discuss their venture. Construction on the space is on schedule, and they were waiting on installation of baking equipment, ordered from New Jersey. A baker/kitchen manager has been hired, and they are refining the recipe for their bagels, modeled after a New York-style bagel.

They are aiming to have six-to-eight varieties of bagels on a daily menu and a special bagel of the day. Vegans rejoice, as they plan to offer a vegan selection on the menu within the first few months of operation.

They are looking for a local roaster to source their coffee. “We want to do something different than other coffee shops,” Pikul said. They’ll offer nitro brew and cold brew, along with Rishi Tea & Botanicals, which have a single-source origin.

“They get teas from around the world,” Pikul said. “These are herbal teas that are naturally sweet.”

The Kind Cafe, located between Section Street Pizza and The Yard on North Section Street, will partner with nonprofits, which will set up displays in the shop to educate the public and sell their wares. They have already worked with the Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast, which serves the special needs community of Baldwin County.

They’ll also have a nonprofit each month to which they’ll donate a percentage of profits. There is even talk of a “Director of Kindness Position” for someone to greet customers and help promote the company’s motto.

“Restaurants with a purpose is a growing trend. We want this bagel shop to have a bigger vision, and hope others follow our lead,” Pikul said.

Hours will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Once the Fairhope location is up and running, Harden and Pikul plan to expand across the Gulf Coast “pretty aggressively” in towns like Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Foley, Pensacola and Mobile.

“We like the potential we find in smaller cities,” Harden said. “We’ll figure out what’s best for us when we’re ready to take the next step.”

Pikul agrees. “We’re looking for an opportunity to lead in towns like this. To meet our customers where they are and use that technology to change their morning experience.”