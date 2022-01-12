Photo | Danish musical phenom Jonathan Swensen performs with Mobile Symphony Orchestra Jan. 22-23. Photo by Matt Dine, courtesy of Mobile Symphony Orchestra

A new year crackles with hope. January’s short, chilly days are buoyed by reborn dreams and exuberance.

Mobile arts lovers can bask in new talent’s promise a couple of ways during 2022’s initial month. The most glamorous method will be Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) Jan. 22 and 23 concert, “The Fireworks of Jupiter.” Sure, Mozart’s time-honored aura is abundant since his eponymous piece is joined by his overture to the risqué opera “Cosi fan tutte,” but the show’s freshest presence will challenge the Austrian master for raves.

Rising Danish star Jonathan Swensen will join MSO in performing Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations.” The 25-year-old cellist is a graduate of the Royal Danish Academy of Music and is currently finishing his graduate studies at the New England Conservatory of Music. He made a big American splash when his 2021 Kennedy Center performance was dubbed a “brash, bold” debut whose “full-throated roar in the upper registers rival[ed] that of any cellist out there today.”

The son of American violinist and conductor Joseph Swensen, Jonathan grew up in Scandinavia and fell in love with his instrument at age 6 when he heard the Elgar Cello Concerto. Fitting he made his concerto debut by performing that same piece in Portugal 14 years later. More apropos, his father was conducting.

Swensen brings a wealth of accolades. He captured first prizes at the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, 2018 Khachaturian International Cello Competition and 2019 Windsor International String Competition. In Denmark, he received the Jacob Gades Scholarship in 2019, the Léonie Sonning Talent Prize in 2017 and first prize at the 2016 Danish String Competition.

The wunderkind went on to perform with orchestras in Copenhagen, Denmark, Venice, Italy, Granada, Spain, and other cities in Denmark, Poland and Vietnam, and at England’s Windsor Castle.

The young Dane’s challenge in matching the MSO concert’s Mozart pieces is sizable. MSO Music Director Scott Speck perceives a heavenly touch in the composer’s pen.

“It’s so effortless, it feels like he was taking dictation directly from some higher source,” Speck said in a statement. “In the Jupiter Symphony finale, Mozart introduces five distinct melodies, one by one, and then combines all five together in perfect counterpoint and harmony. It’s absolutely extraordinary, and to play or listen to this piece is to connect with the divine.”

The Saturday concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m. All performances are at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.).

Tickets are $20-$89. Four-concert season memberships are $68-$272. Student tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased online (mobilesymphony.org), by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.).

Through MSO’s Big Red Ticket program, sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, students in grades K-12 can attend any of the season’s six classical Sunday performances for free when accompanied by a paying adult. More details are online at mobilesymphony.org.

Music lovers can get another glimpse of future stars one weekend prior if they show up at the Larkins Music Center (257 Dauphin St.) on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. That’s when the finals for Mobile Opera’s Madame Rose Palmai-Tenser Scholarship Competition take place in Willson Recital Hall.

Vocalists Natalie Almeter, Justin Bell, Karli Forte, Elicia Freeman, Mario Manzo, Zoe Rose Proeber, Ryan Henry, Imani Severin, Sierra Shoemaker and Diamond Sparks will display their chops in bids for prizes.

Admission is free. For more information, go to mobileopera.org or call 251-432-6772.

The timing of the scholarship competition is crucial since the primary personnel at Mobile Opera will be tied up the following two weekends with something musical in a far different vein. The organization’s General and Artistic Director Scott Wright and Associate Director Stacey Driskell will reverse roles for Chickasaw Civic Theatre’s (801 Iroquois St.) production of “Smoke on the Mountain: Homecoming” running Jan. 21-30. While Wright will still be directing music, Driskell is in the top seat as the play’s director.

Driskell and Wright are cast members, too. They’re joined by Mobile Opera Costume Guild Chair Sarah Wright, opera mainstay Thomas Rowell and four others.

The light-hearted musical is set in October 1945, where a rural Baptist reverend readies to leave his Blue Ridge Mountain flock for a new church in Texas. Young men are coming home from World War II as the small community prepares the pastor’s send-off.

The soundtrack is replete with the bluegrass sensibilities and gospel standards that led to today’s Americana genre.

Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m.

For tickets, go to cctshows.com or call 251-457-8887.