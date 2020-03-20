In an effort to help struggling restaurants, Downtown Mobile Alliance and Visit Mobile are encouraging would-be diners to order takeout today.

Takeout Day was an idea hatched by the two organizations to let Mobilians know some restaurants remain open for takeout and curbside service to adhere to an order Gov. Kay Ivey issued Thursday prohibiting on-sight dining to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Downtown, a number of restaurants remain open to offer these limited services, according to Downtown Mobile Alliance spokeswoman Carol Hunter.

“We still have 20-plus restaurants downtown open and able to do takeout and curbside,” she said. “If people believe everything is shut down, they’re not going to take advantage.”

Before moving forward with the plans, Hunter said she called some of the downtown’s largest operators to ask if with skeleton crews they could handle an influx of customers. She said they welcomed the idea.

“It is one thing people can do,” Hunter said. “We’ve had people call and ask ‘how can we help?’”

For a list of downtown restaurants providing takeout visit: http://www.downtownmobile.org/covid-19-updates. For a list of all restaurants currently open for takeout visit: https://www.mobile.org/about/covid-19-update.

The Alliance is also asking all businesses in the corridor, not just restaurants, to fill out a form asking how the pandemic has had an impact.

“We’re asking ‘What can we do to help?’” Hunter said. “We thought we’d circulate that around and see what feedback we get.”