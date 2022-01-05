A local popsicle manufacturer has some sweet news for the Port City.

Mobile-Based FGP Holding, which owns Frios Gourmet Pops and FGP Manufacturing LLC announced a rapid expansion and production ramp-up along with a move into the former Crown Products facility at 3107 Halls Mill Road in Mobile.

The project includes a capital investment of more than $20 million and is expected to create approximately 200 full-time jobs over the next three years.

“Having a Mobile-based company expand in our community has always been a goal of our economic development efforts,” Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Vice Preisdent of Economic Development David Rodgers said in a statement. “The success that FGP has had in Mobile is a testament to the company’s leadership and local support.”

Frios Gourmet Pops was founded in a garage in Gadsden in 2015 and quickly began franchising. On December 21, 2018, Mobile native Cliff Kennedy bought the company and moved its headquarters to Mobile. This new expansion will expand their production square footage from 30,000 to 130,000.

“Mobile is the perfect place to grow our dream of being a dynamic player in the frozen novelty industry. Through the economic support and strategic location of our city, I feel lucky to be able to make this dream a reality in my hometown. I am excited for the future and the possibilities that lie ahead,” Kennedy said in the statement.

“I’m thrilled to see the entrepreneurial success that Cliff Kennedy has achieved in Mobile and excited that the growth of his enterprise is translating into new jobs and opportunities in his hometown,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “This is great news for the community and for the state because it shows what’s possible in Alabama.”

Kennedy has tapped Jeff Carter as president of FGP Manufacturing to oversee all operations and the expansion.

“Our industry is ripe for innovation in process, products, and efficiency and I eagerly anticipate the challenge of assembling the best team in the industry,” Carter said in a statement.