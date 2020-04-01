Frontier Airlines has left the Mobile market sooner than expected due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry confirmed to Lagniappe.

Frontier was expected to stop flights to and from Denver International Airport later this month, but Curry said the airline flew for the last time from Mobile’s Downtown Airport on Friday, March 27 — some two weeks before its scheduled departure.

“They cut their schedule by 90 percent and only left 10 percent,” Curry said. “Since they were planning on leaving here anyway, they left two weeks early.”

In its last week in operation at the downtown airport, Frontier showed a 20-percent drop in its load factor, according to Curry. On Monday, March 23, Frontier’s A320s leaving Mobile were 60 percent full and by Friday, the planes were taking off at only 40 percent of their capacity.

Lagniappe has reached out for comment from Frontier, but has yet to hear back.

At the moment, no commercial flights are using the new downtown terminal and, for now, it will be hard for MAA officials to lure new airlines to the facility. Before COVID-19 created a major financial problem for airlines, MAA had been attempting to lure other low-cost carriers to the new airport at the Brookley Aeroplex.

“That business has been halted for now because we don’t know which airlines will be around when this is over,” Curry said.

However, Curry did say it’s possible the new terminal, which has a smaller footprint than the Mobile Regional Airport in West Mobile, could entice one of the city’s three “legacy” carriers to move to the smaller location in order to save money.

“It’s less expensive to operate out of the downtown airport because of fees and other charges,” he said. “It’s a smaller footprint so the space requirements will be different.”

Despite the lack of commercial activity at Brookley, the airport has become a popular parking lot for American Airlines planes awaiting maintenance at ST Aerospace, according to Curry. When contacted by ST, MAA officials allowed American Airlines to park the planes it plans to perform maintenance, overhauls and repairs on. MAA made its shortest runway available for a fee.

“We’ve coordinated to shut that down for at least a 90-day period,” he said.

The runway has space to park 22 Boeing 777 aircraft and more than 10 narrow-body jets, like Airbus A321s. American Airlines is parking 20 of its 777s and 10 A321s on the runway now.

Curry said MAA has extended an offer to airlines to park unused jets at Bates Field as well, adding that the Mobile Regional Airport would have space for 15 aircraft.