Investment in the long-vacant South Alabama Mega Site is nearing $50 million, according to Baldwin County officials, but at least $12.5 million has been private dollars. Last week, the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (BCEDA) announced it had received a $5.5 million investment from Regions Bank and CSX via the state’s Growing Alabama Tax Credit program.

The program is managed by the Alabama Department of Commerce and allows private companies and individuals to get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for investing in preparation and infrastructure improvements to industrial sites.

Last year, using a $7 million credit from the same program, BCEDA built a 1 million-square-foot building pad — essentially a clay foundation — on the site, plus a 1.5-mile rail spur from a nearby CSX mainline. With the latest infusion of funds, BCEDA President and CEO Lee Lawson said the rail line will be constructed.

“We had to bid it out because there are very few companies that do this specialized work, but they will install what’s called the sub-ballast, the ballast, cross-ties and the track on the raised rail spur we built last year,” Lawson said, adding the layout of the track will be designed to maximize flexibility for future tenants of the site. “We expect it to take 12 to 15 months to complete.”

The improvements to the 3,000-acre site is BCEDA’s latest attempt to market the property to potential investors. The Baldwin County Commission originally purchased the property in 2012 for $32 million from two sellers: The Crosby Trust and Catawba Land Company LLC. The Crosby Trust was described as a family-owned timber investment company but members of the Catawba Land Company included the Faulkner family of North Baldwin County and former county attorney Daniel Blackburn.

Last year, Lawson reported courting some 55 to 60 “real inquiries” from potential developers over the past eight years. Last week, he said economic development officials nationwide are recognizing a recent uptick of interest for “shovel-ready” mega sites. But he also believes the ongoing investment into the South Alabama Mega Site will eliminate both time and extraneous costs, making future development more attractive to investors.

“The hardest part of what we do is you don’t get to celebrate second place, but we’ve spent a lot of time and resources getting to second,” he said. “And the good news about the investment we’re making now is it’s not taxpayer dollars. The work we are doing is further enhancing our competitiveness when we’re compared against other sites.”

Baldwin County Budget Director Ron Cink said aside from the initial purchase price, taxpayers have invested $150,000 more into the Mega Site to pay for improvements to access and visibility. Around $15 million of the debt remains outstanding, with about $8 million owed to the county’s oil and gas trust fund from the general fund, plus around $7 million in general obligation warrants.

Speaking generally about the total amount of the investment, Cink said it is around $48 million, including interest. BCEDA is a nonprofit organization, but receives hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in funding from the County Commission and local municipalities.

In a statement last week, Commission Chairman Joe Davis indicated he was supportive of both the investment and BCEDA.

“This opportunity further strengthens Baldwin County’s place as Alabama’s leader for incoming business investment and growth and can lead the way in making paradise even better,” he said. “These site improvements will allow for tenants to have shortened development timelines and ultimately provide a shovel-ready site that is well positioned to create new jobs for Baldwin County residents.”

To make the site eligible for funds from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program, the county temporarily transferred the deed on the property to BCEDA. Lawson said he expects to transfer it back once the rail project is complete, noting vertical construction cannot be funded through the program.

“There’s always that possibility the next enhancement is a vertical enhancement, but we’re hopeful somebody else will do that investment,” he said, adding the county intends to sell the property to developers rather than lease it.

“I think the difference between the county’s investment and the investment in the last $12.5 million that our organization has been able to secure is these are private dollars, coming from private companies that believe in the site,” Lawson said. “The reason they believe in the site is because they’ve been able to sit in the rooms and at the tables with prospects and have seen us get to the final stages. They, along with some of the [county commissioners] who are also in those conversations, believe we’re going to get there someday, and I do too.”

Tom Tisa, head of business development for CSX, said the Baldwin County Mega Site is one of 23 nationwide deemed “CSX Select Sites,” meaning it has been certified for industrial development and expansion based on criteria including size, size, access to rail services, proximity to highways, workforce availability and utilities.

“This CSX Select Site is optimally located for CSX service as industries seek project space in Alabama’s booming economic market,” Tisa said.

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield called it “a prime location for a high-impact economic development project within the Gulf Coast region.”

Separately, Lawson said he didn’t believe recruitment efforts were seriously hampered by an ongoing lack of available workers in the area. The unemployment rate is currently 3 percent in Baldwin County and 5.2 percent in Mobile County.

“Everyone knows it’s a challenge to find employees right now but there has to be a balance at some point,” he said. “But the private sector seems to be very bullish on new site locations and new and new investments so if they choose to do that here, we’ll figure out the workforce thing together.”