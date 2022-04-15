There will be a mixture of fun and evaluation when South Alabama ends its spring drills with Saturday’s annual Red-Blue spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for 10 a.m.

While head coach Kane Wommack said he wants the fans to have a good time, as well as the players and coaches, and there are plans in place toward that aim, he also noted this is the final opportunity for players to take another step forward before heading into offseason workouts. Player evaluations during the game could have an impact on the players’ position on the depth chart when they returned in August for the start of fall drills.

“I think spring games, they should be fun for our fans, they should be engaging,” Wommack said this week. “But you also have to get better as a football team. There will be no magician that shows up or anything like that, but we’ll have some fun.”

The game will actually be more of a scrimmage, with the offense going against the defense, including the first-team offense against the first-team defense, second-team offense against the second-team defense, and so forth. There will likely be some players who get on-field time with more than one unit.

“We’ll do some move-the-ball periods; start on the 30 yard line, move the ball and see how it plays out,” Wommack said in explaining the format for Saturday. “(We’ll) probably go a max of 10 snaps, which I know our fans don’t always love that; we’re driving the ball and all of a sudden I tell everybody to get off the field. We still need to manage the amount of snaps that we’re running.

“There will be a little bit of special teams in between. Also in between we’ll have some fun just in terms of competition. We’ll have a quarterback competition accuracy deal. I think our O-linemen and D-linemen are going against each other catching punts off a jug (machine), which is always a sight to see. We’ll finish the scrimmage with what we call red zone lockout, which is a point system. We put the ball on the 20 yard line and it’s basically an overtime on steroids; if you score on offense you get seven points, if the defense holds you out they get seven. A field goal is three for the offense, four for the defense. And you play to 18.”

Wommack said he has been pleased with the progress made in the practices leading up to Saturday’s event.

“The number one thing we’ve talked about is physicality,” he said. “We have become a more physical football team. On top of that, you should be a more consistent football team too in Year 2; the system is in place, culture’s in place, scheme is in place and our players understand it on a higher level, even some of the new guys coming in. … I think the unit identities; we talk about being all about the ball on defense, doing a better job of trying to focus on getting shots on balls, trying to create takeaways, and our tackling is better. On offense I think we are getting better situationally — third down, red zone, we’re starting to see some positive things in two-minute (drills). I think we’re just getting better as a football team across the board.”

South Alabama posted a 5-7 overall record last season in Womack’s first year as head coach and a 2-6 mark in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jaguars are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 3 against Nicholls. They follow with road games at Central Michigan (Sept. 10) and UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Sept. 17), before returning home to face Louisiana Tech (Sept. 24). Sun Belt Conference home games include Louisiana-Monroe, Troy (Thursday night TV game, Oct. 20) and Texas State, as well as against Sun Belt newcomer Old Dominion in the final regular season game on Nov. 26. Road league games are at Louisiana, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern and league newcomer Southern Miss.

Parking is open beginning at 8 a.m., with the gates to the stadium opening at 9 a.m. Seating and parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission to the game is free.

NOTES: Other than the spring game, there are plenty of other activities taking place Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. in the lounge area on the home team (press box) side there will be a “Yard Sale” featuring several items including uniforms, helmets, helmet decals, headgear, t-shirts, footwear and other things on sale. The “Yard Sale” is a cashless event and will continue throughout the game.

At 9:30 a.m. a pregame Easter egg hunt is scheduled at the Jaguar Training Center, located directly behind the press box side of the stadium. The first 300 student to arrive at the game will receive a free t-shirt and breakfast (Connecuh sausage burrito, hashbrown patty and juice or water). Students can also register for a prize package valued at $1,500 that includes a Dell Inspirion laptop computer.

Fans will note several players will not take part in the spring game due to injuries or recovery from recent surgery. That list includes several offensive linemen, as well as junior college All-America signee La’Damian Webb at running back and tight end Lincoln Sefcik.

Former St. Paul’s standout Daniel Foster-Allen, who signed with the Jags after entering the transfer portal from Auburn, has been moved from defensive end to offensive tackle. His number has changed from 93 to 77. He was injured on the final play of Monday’s practice and it is not known if he will participate in Saturday’s game. Another position change involves Terry Perry, who has moved from defensive end to inside linebacker.