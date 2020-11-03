Eight-term Baldwin County Commissioner Frank Burt, who opted not to run for reelection in 2018, died over the weekend. He was 88.

According to an obituary published today, Burt was born in Evergreen, Alabama and a resident of Bay Minette. He graduated from Baldwin County High School in 1950 and Auburn University in 1961 with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy. He worked at Stacey’s Pharmacy in Bay Minette, where he was co-owner, until his retirement in January 1998.

He also served in the United States Navy, where he attained the rank of 3rd Class Petty Officer and was stationed on the West Coast and in the Pacific.

Burt served eight terms as the District 1 Commissioner of Baldwin County where he served as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission. He was a member of the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, the United States Selective Service Board, the Baldwin County Pharmaceutical Association, the North Baldwin Hospital Board, the Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties, and the Watershed Management Advisory Committee for the National Association of Counties and board member of First Gulf Bank.

He was also a Shriner, Mason and a member of Rho Chi Fraternity, former member and President of a rural water system. Mr. Burt also served as a dedicated member, teacher, Sunday School Director, Chairman of the Board of Deacons and Life Deacon at First Baptist Church in Bay Minette.

At the Baldwin County Commission meeting this morning, Commissioner Skip Gruber remembered Burt as “a statesman, and good friend and he had his heart for Baldwin County.” “There were times when we all differed but in the end we all still came out and got stuff accomplished,” he said, noting how Burt in particular led the county to build up its highway department.

He is survived by two sons, Tommy (Neiva) Burt of Bay Minette, AL and Tony (Wendy Rea) Burt of Bay Minette, AL; one daughter, Lee Ann Raley of Bay Minette, AL; his dear friend and companion, Lillie Clark of Rabun; two grandsons, Jared (Terri Lewis) Raley and Kameron Burt and a two great granddaughters, Hannah Grace Raley and Laken Moody.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Davis Burt and a sister, Jean Barton.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Davis officiating. A private burial will be held.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service at First Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Earl Blackmon, Gary Roundtree, Robert McMillan, David Brewer, Cal Markert and Robert Owen. Honorary pallbearer will be State Representative Joe Faust.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the North Baldwin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 190, Bay Minette, AL 36507.