The city of Mobile will no longer have a say in what happens with Hank Aaron Stadium, due to a decades-old mistake and a somewhat obscure state law.

Although a state law making leases of more than 20 years tantamount to a deed, would appear to make the city the owner of the land in question, the 1996 lease for the property where the stadium currently sits was not recorded with the Mobile County Probate Court within a year, meaning the lease was void, city spokeswoman Candace Cooksey confirmed.

“The lease was eventually recorded, but it happened after the deadline was up,” she said.

The city first found out about the mistake when the land owners asked if they could remove a portion of the property that made up the stadium’s footprint to sell it. In researching the possibility of selling the property near the stadium, the city’s legal staff discovered the flub from the mid-1990s, Cooksey said.

This information comes as the city’s agreement with Mobile Sports and Entertainment to manage the stadium runs out on Friday. Given the new information, the city can’t renew the agreement, even though there was interest among those in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office to do so.

Cooksey said the city is hopeful that the current owners of the property will come to an agreement with the property owners.

The city still doesn’t know what will happen with the stadium, but regardless of its future, a committee has been studying what to do with Hank Aaron’s childhood home, which sits right next to the stadium.

“The committee is looking at what to do with the home,” she said. “They are looking at what is best and how to protect the house and ensure it’s protected in the future. We want to place it in an area where it can be recognized.”

Ari Rosenbaum, CEO of MSEG, said the company would be vacating the stadium today after moving in initially in 2019. Rosenbaum, who worked with the BayBears from 2006 to 2019, said he was “heartbroken” about the outcome.

While the group is interested in a contract extension with the property owner, Rosenbaum said nothing has come of it yet. The company will continue to light shows, he said, but a timing crunch means they won’t host any in Mobile until 2023.