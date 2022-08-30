With a total of $2.5 million in local government funding secured, Topgolf is set to make its $22 million facility at McGowin Park in Mobile a reality.

The Mobile City Council unanimously approved a $1.25 million incentive package to bring the entertainment venue to the site of the former Hollywood Stadium 18 movie theater. The council action follows a similar action by the Mobile County Commission, which brings the total incentive for the company to $2.5 million.

Council President C.J. Small called the proposed facility a “game changer” for the city. He said bringing Topgolf to Mobile is one way to bring in money lost to the casinos and lotteries in other states.

“This is a game changer for Mobile,” Small said. “We always see money leaving the state all the time to Florida, Mississippi, Georgia or Tennessee. Now we have something bringing those people here.”

Adding to comments made last week by Mobile Chamber Vice President of Economic Development David Rodgers who said wages would range from $15 to $17 per hour, Council Vice President Gina Gregory said the Topgolf facility would include 30 salaried positions averaging more than $50,000 per year. It would also feature 100 or so hourly wage earners making more than $15 per hour, she said.

“I believe this is a good investment for the city in the long run,” she said. “I hope all of us here, citizens of Mobile and people throughout the region help make this a hugely successful venue.”

Rodgers told councilors the estimated annual sales tax revenue generated from the facility using Topgolf’s model would be about $750,000. The majority of the city’s 10 percent sales tax — 50 percent or 5 cents on the dollar — goes to city coffers. Four percent goes to the county and 1 percent goes to the state.

It was this estimated sales tax revenue, new property tax revenue and revenue coming in from would-be employees at the venue that Rodgers used to calculate it would take the county and city a little over two years to see a full return on their $2.5 million investment. Because sales tax is weighted more heavily toward the city, Rodgers told councilors their investment would be made up even more quickly.

Seeming to speak to concerns from constituents, District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said the city would easily make its money back and then some.

“We’re going to make that back plus so much more over the next four to five years,” he said. “This will be a moneymaker for the city.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll said the use of public money to support the venue should be viewed as an investment into entertainment and not retail.

“There isn’t retail value in this at all,” he said. “The value in Topgolf exists as an entertainment venue. There is a need to provide an entertainment venue in the city.”

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said perusing Topgolf’s social media proves the city landing a venue is no easy feat.

“I want to thank the Mobile Chamber, the administration and whoever else for this opportunity,” he said. “There are cities much bigger than us with a lot more things to offer who are begging for a Topgolf.”