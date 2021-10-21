In the wake of the shooting that took place at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex last Friday night during the Williamson-Vigor football game, all remaining regular-season games scheduled at the venue have been moved. It is not known at this time if playoff games, which begin the week of Nov. 6-8 will also require finding another site. Vigor, which has won the Class 4A, Region 1 crown and thus will have a home game in the first round, is a team that could be affected. Teams that finish first and second in their respective regions earn first-round home games. The teams other than Vigor that use Ladd-Peebles as their home field include Williamson, LeFlore, Murphy and Davidson. Williamson could earn a first-round game from that group. The others will not earn playoff berths this season.
As a result of the changes, tonight’s (Thursday, Oct. 21) Faith Academy-B.C. Rain game will be played at Theodore High School’s field. This is the third change for the game this season. Also, the Friday, Oct. 22 game between LeFlore and St. Paul’s, originally set for Ladd-Peebles, will now be played at St. Paul’s.
Next week, the Baldwin County vs. LeFlore game, originally set for Ladd-Peebles, will now be played at Blount on Thursday, Oct. 27, while the Murphy vs. Fairhope game, originally planned for Ladd-Peebles, will now be played at Fairhope, also on Thursday.
Here is a look at the schedules, as they currently stand, for this week and next week — the final two weeks of high school regular-season games — involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
Faith Acad. vs. B.C. Rain (Theodore)
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
Blount at Gulf Shores
Chickasaw at Excel
Citronelle at Saraland
Clarke Co. at Satsuma
Daphne at Baker
Davidson at MGM
Fairhope at Alma Bryant
Foley at Theodore
Hillcrest-Evergreen at Cottage Hill
McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort
Orange Beach at St. Luke’s
Robertsdale at Baldwin Co.
LeFlore at St. Paul’s
UMS-Wright at Elberta
Vigor at St. Michael
Williamson at Mobile Chr.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
Murphy at Fairhope
St. Luke’s at Cottage Hill
St. Paul’s vs. Vigor (Theodore)
Chickasaw at Francis Marion
Baldwin Co. vs. LeFlore (Blount)
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
B.C. Rain at Mobile Chr.
Bayside Acad. at Elberta
Davidson at Baker
Foley at Alma Bryant
Helena at UMS-Wright
McGill-Toolen at Dothan
Orange Beach at McIntosh
Satsuma at Gulf Shores
Spanish Fort at Daphne
St. Michael at Millry
Theodore at MGM
