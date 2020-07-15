Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner is seeking re-election, citing a desire to continue the progress his administration has started over the first term.

He lists among his accomplishments the purchase of two new fire trucks and 20 new police vehicles as well as numerous pieces of equipment city workers needed to do their jobs, such as an asphalt spreader.

“These are things the city needed for infrastructure work,” Gardner said. “We used to have to rely on other cities’ equipment, but we’re not in that place anymore.”

His administration takes credit for the resurfacing of 40 streets in 2019 alone, which he said was “more than in the last 25 years.”

“We’ve added a Popeyes, a car wash and two industrial businesses on Highway 45 and Telegraph Road,” he said.

Gardner acknowledges the city has struggled financially and mayors before him have vowed to clean it up. He uses the city’s ability to get a $4 million loan from Regions Bank as proof the city’s finances are improving.

“I’m proud of that as well,” he said. “We’re able to do things and provide for the citizens.”

Earlier this year, Gardner ended a contract with Republic Services for garbage pickup and began an in-house service with the purchase of new side-arm garbage trucks through the Public Works Department. Despite councilors asking for a cost analysis related to the change, Gardner contends the in-house service will save the city $400,000 per year.

“It was $1.2 million to outsource it and they wanted to increase [the cost] 20 percent,” Gardner said. “We needed to fix something that was broken.”

At issue for Gardner was the city being forced to do much of the work spelled out in the contract. For example, he said the city oftentimes had to replace broken garbage cans and other repairs.

On the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardner said the administration has done things he knows “have been effective,” like instituting a curfew.

Throughout his tenure as mayor, Gardner has had a less-than-friendly relationship with the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. For instance, a disagreement over which entity inspects and maintains fire hydrants is still in court.

However, Gardner wants to work “hand in hand” with the utility moving forward. He said it’s a focus on bringing all of the city’s entities together to help make the community stronger.

“If we have an opportunity to work together, we could move the city forward,” Gardner said.

As for “moving forward” with the water board, Gardner supports the entity drilling their own wells in order to provide water to residents. He said this would allow the city to provide its own service, rather than rely on the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System for water.

On blight removal, Gardner said his administration has spent some $400,000 on getting rid of nuisance structures.

“Two things need to happen,” Gardner said of blight removal. “We need to remove the blight and then take steps to revitalize the community afterward.”