Cost of gasoline is soaring nationwide as war in Ukraine stretches into its second week. Some gas stations in Mobile County have already broken the dreaded $4-per-gallon threshold.

The Shell station at North Broad Street and Springhill Avenue is sitting at $3.99 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, as of Tuesday. RaceWay on Government Boulevard and McVay Drive North is at $4.09 per gallon. Chevron at South Broad Street near Interstate 10 is priced at $4.15 per gallon. The Shell and Chevron station at South Ann and Government streets sits as high as $4.15.

National gas prices are now sitting at $4.06 per gallon, as of Tuesday, what AAA has called a “staggering” increase of 45 cents over the past week, and 62 cents higher than a month ago.

The price surges are due to increased demand and a slightly smaller supply connected to sanctions being imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to AAA. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 barrels to 246 million barrels last week, and the automobile association said consumers should expect prices to continue to rise.

According to AAA, Mobile’s average gas prices have hit $3.96 per gallon for regular and $4.65 per gallon for diesel fuel in the past. The highest-ever recorded averages in Mobile came in July 2008, when regular gas hit $3.99 per gallon and diesel peaked at $4.78 per gallon. Baldwin County’s average sits at $4.01 per gallon, as of Tuesday. Diesel is at $4.69 per gallon.

Tuesday’s gas prices bring the year-over-year price increase to nearly $1.40. Last year at this time, gas in the Mobile area was selling at an average of $2.58 per gallon.

Alabama’s average gas prices sit currently at $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Mid-grade average is $4.26 per gallon, and premium average is $4.59 per gallon. Diesel currently sits at $4.72 per gallon. The average prices are inching ever closer to the all-time record of September 2008, when the state’s average prices hit $4.05 per gallon. Diesel hit $4.77 per gallon in July 2008.

“Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices,” AAA said in a statement Monday.

IEA member states committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million bbl from their strategic reserves to reassure markets roiled by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplies approximately 12 percent of crude oil globally.

“This amount — half of which is expected to come from the U.S. — is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974,” AAA said. “Despite this announcement, the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe.”