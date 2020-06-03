Gemini (5/21-6/21) — After defacing a Confederate monument, you’ll be arrested and fined $500 for damaging private property. Impressed with yourself, you’ll take a page from the South’s playbook and celebrate what was clearly not a win for the next 200 years.

Cancer (6/22-7/22) — Bummed you weren’t able to score a new TV because no riots or looting erupted last weekend, you’ll down a few White Claws, kick in your neighbor’s back door and take his couch in protest. Your first trip to the pool this season may result in ridicule over your quarantine 15.



Leo (7/23-8/22) — In an effort to see just how long you can survive on Junior Mints, popcorn and Twizzlers, you’ll break into a movie theater and begin living the life of a movie-going hermit. You’ll do just fine until you get into the popcorn butter. A team of cardiologists in SWAT gear will have to get you out.



Virgo (8/23-9/22) — Jealous of the two American astronauts who left the planet at perhaps the most opportune moment in world history, you begin constructing a rocket in your backyard to launch your ass anywhere but here. Unfortunately you miscalculate the payload-to-fuel ratio, and crash-land somewhere in the middle of Yemen.

Libra (9/23-10/22) — Anxious about Tropical Storm Christobal entering the northern Gulf of Mexico as a possible strong hurricane later this week, you revisit President Trump’s plan to “maybe just nuke them.” Unfortunately your security pass was revoked by Sheriff “Hoss” Mack, so your only defense is exposing the truth on a weekly podcast.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — Reading about how one local subdivision got stuck paying a mortgage drawn up by property developers, you form a dozen LLCs and a straw company in an effort to stay in your house rent-free. Alas, your scheme won’t work because you forgot one crucial element: kickbacks to the justice system.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— Using your recently acquired knowledge of non-lethal crowd control, you pack a clip full of pepper balls on your next trip to Gulf Shores. Not only can you use them to ensure proper social distancing on the beach, you can also add a little extra spice to your Bloody Mary.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — Digging into obscure scholarly journals as part of your research into systemic racism, you’ll discover a redacted report from an MIT biochemist indicating that facism is actually the “second wave” of coronavirus. What’s more troubling is the suspected third wave: cannibalism.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — Like everyone else in Mobile, you’ll dust off the ol’ bike and begin enjoying the outdoors again. Of course, now the outdoors are full of bugs and temperatures are rising. After your first experience on two wheels ends in sweating, sobbing and scratching, you’ll decide to never ride again.

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — In protest over the city making you pay to put sidewalks around a building you purchased, you’ll pull up the cement when your business goes belly up. For years following the incident, you’ll be hailed as a fighter, but you’ll be banned from the city for life.

Aries (3/21-4/19) — Your family’s game night will be cancelled when your actions as a Monopoly slumlord get out of hand. After purchasing all the cheapest properties you can find, you’ll protest angrily at the prospect of paying to use the hotel your wife constructed on Park Place. The resulting argument will result in flying houses, scattered cards and hurt feelings.

Taurus (4/20-5/20) — Following in the footsteps of some of the great leaders of the world, you’ll ready yourself to inspire your 2-year-old daughter to use the potty. When the girl slaps you with her diaper and pees on the floor, you’ll lose your composure and storm out.