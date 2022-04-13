A few weeks ago, I noticed Gen X was trending on Twitter. Being someone who was born between 1965 and 1980 myself, I immediately thought, “Oh, no, what have we done now?” I always thought we were the coolest generation, but somehow we are responsible for producing “Karens,” so I don’t even know anymore.

How the generation of Kurt Cobain could somehow go from “smells like teen spirit” to “smells like I am going to need a full refund” is still mystifying to me.

But, whatever.

Anyway, since I am a Gen-Xer, I was not able to figure out why it was trending, as my Twitter skills are lacking and pretty much limited to voyeurism and retweeting. Luckily, someone, probably a millennial, screenshotted the “thread” and put it on Facebook, where me and the rest of the Gen-Xers and Boomers could enjoy it.

Apparently, someone was trying to explain why Gen-Xers are so “strange” to millennials and Gen-Yers.

It basically said we are independent, hard-working, pessimistic people, who don’t trust institutions and appreciate direct communication and well-written, grammatically correct emails and texts.

The poster went on to further school the youngsters on why we were like this, saying a lot of these characteristics were developed because we were “latch key kids,” who had to be self-reliant and fend for ourselves after school and during the summers. We were distrustful because many institutions failed right in front of us, from our parents’ marriages to government (think Iran-Contra and the Challenger explosion). We were raised by Boomers so nothing was ever sugar-coated for us, which is why we like you to give it to us straight. And we grew up before text messaging and were taught the importance of a well-crafted email using full sentences and correct punctuation, which we carried over to texting.

A lot of this is pretty spot on.

We definitely were much more independent. My friend and I were laughing the other day at all of the things we did that would make us have a heart attack if our kids tried to do it. Right after high school, I jumped in a car with two other 18-year-olds and we all drove across the country — without cell phones — to Montana, where we worked for the summer. Then I came home, packed myself up for college and waved goodbye. There was no fancy dorm bedding purchased or a list of needed items provided to my mom.

After college graduation, a friend and I waited tables all summer to save up enough money to go backpacking through Europe. We were just two 21-year-old girls, also without cellphones, traveling from youth hostel to youth hostel on trains all by ourselves on a different continent. Our parents only heard from us when we called them from a payphone and they had no way to reach us.

And somehow they were totally fine with this. Probably because they knew nothing. I remember when we were in Ireland, we were warned not to use the ATMs at night because junkies would come up behind you and tell you what disease they had and then threaten to rob you with their dirty needles. (Which, hey, if you can’t afford a gun?)

But can you imagine if we had been able to put that on social media with an OMG and teeth-clenched emoji? I mean, I think our parents would care. But maybe they would have just shrugged their shoulders, grabbed another Zima and said, “Well I certainly hope they aren’t dumb enough to do that.”

In contrast, my husband and I were ready to call the National Guard a few weeks ago when the tracker on our son’s phone briefly made it seem like he was traveling down a street several miles from our home. I was already preparing to get my best Liam Neeson on to hunt my son’s abductor down and kill him. But then we just hit refresh and realized he was at home.

Whew, that was close.

I used to think Gen X-ers were free thinkers. Maybe because we are so pessimistic and distrustful of authority. But I never remember anyone in college pledging their allegiance to “one side” or thinking there was only one viewpoint that was acceptable and correct. I remember arguing issues out and people playing devil’s advocate just for sport and no one ever hating each other over it. Or trying to cancel you over it.

But then again, a lot of these “free thinkers” are now members of fringe elements, which I am sure they would argue proves they are free thinkers, though it could also mean they are sheep. I am going to have to debate this one in my head while wearing plaid flannel and Dr. Martens and listening to the “Singles” soundtrack. I’ll let you know what I decide in a well-crafted email.

Admittedly, Gen-Xers do seem much less tolerant of people being super in touch with their “feelings.” I don’t mean we aren’t considerate of them, but even the nicest Gen-Xers I know roll their eyes at all of that therapist talk stuff about “being heard” and having “safe spaces” to “speak your truth.” Or whatever all that crap is. We are way more, “Suck it up, put your big girl panties on, deal with it and move on.” Maybe it’s just the formality with which it is said. But then again, why do we have a bunch of women with terrible haircuts and bad bleach jobs needing to speak with managers over the slightest perceived mishap?

Are we sure we are the Karen generation? I don’t like it.

Who does all of this generational classification anyway? I am going to need to speak to his supervisor.