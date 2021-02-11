We should be planning our Mardi Gras weekends, including a Joe Cain Day that falls on Valentine’s (How LOVE-ly!), and while I am sure there will still be fun to be had, it won’t exactly be the same, will it?

That’s OK. It gives us more time to gear up for what is sure to be the most insane Mardi Gras of all time next year! And time to snack on all of the oh-so-tasty scandalicious-ness I found for you this week. Please enjoy with a slice of king cake and your favorite adult beverage.

And happy Mardi Gras anyway!

Get a room!

A video of a couple making out on the street near Saddle Up Saloon downtown has been making the rounds on social media this week. Thankfully for these two love birds, you can’t really see their faces, but let’s just say they are really into each other. It seems the video made its way to the Old Row Instagram page, which largely features shenanigans on college campuses, but other cringey things as well. The caption read, “We found love in a hopeless place.” Considering they were making out practically in a gutter, I would say so. At press time, the video already had over 200,000 views.

Mardi Gras renegades

A few “spontaneous” Mardi Gras processions have taken place over the last few weekends — some are more “organized” than others — but they have been spotted on Dauphin Island, in the OGD and on Dauphin Street, according to my spies. But since they don’t have permits and technically it’s legally murky, we will say nothing more of these Mardi Gras outlaws. I suspect these aren’t the last processions we shall see before Tuesday.

Strange tales from the MPD blotter

The following is a list of some of the stranger incidents taken from Mobile Police Department reports in the last week.

As always presented without names or comments …,

Domestic Violence 2nd

On Thursday, Feb. 4 at approximately 10 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Brookmont Court in reference to a domestic call. The victim stated she was involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, the suspect. The suspect pulled a hatchet from his vehicle and struck the victim with it causing a deep laceration. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injury. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Found Article

On Saturday, Feb. 6 at approximately 11:45 a.m., police responded to FedEx, 840 Lakeside Drive, in reference to a package with a large amount of marijuana inside of it. Narcotics responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Assault 2nd

On Saturday, Feb. 6 at approximately 5 a.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to a patient with a stab wound. The victim stated she was drunk and does not know how it occurred. The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening.

Theft of Property 1st, Criminal Mischief 1st, Theft of property 1st (Vehicle)

On Tuesday, Feb. 9 at approximately 4:56 a.m., police responded to the Trustmark Bank (ATM), 850 Hillcrest Road, in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a truck that was unoccupied with a cable attached to the ATM. The truck was stolen and the bank employees stated that cash was removed from the ATM. This investigation is ongoing.

Well, kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ smoochin’ in the gutter, I will be there. Ciao!