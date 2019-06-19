To the editor:

Thank you so much for writing about what is going on in Lake Forest, Daphne. It’s been such a dirty little secret for so long.

We Concerned Citizens of Lake Forest are 1,800 strong and have to tolerate being called “Flat Earthers” and being told “The Worm has Turned” by our low life Board President Steve Sasser. Your article takes this issue out of darkness and insularity and into the fresh air.

Liz Wharton

Daphne