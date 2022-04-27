Photos | courtesy Christine Quick

Christina Quick is a wine mom. But she’s not the kind of mom who polishes off a box of Franzia once bedtime hits; she’s the kind of mom who directs the wine program at Provision Fairhope, where one of the most interesting wine collections in the region is housed.

“I have three kids, so I need wine a lot,” she said, laughing. “I’m constantly reading about wine, I’m constantly tasting wine, and thankfully, I’m able to do that with my job. People are always coming into Provision from large cities like Manhattan and saying, ‘I can’t get half of this where I live.’”

Quick is a Level 1-certified Sommelier, a title she received after rigorous testing with the Court of Master Sommeliers; she plans and manages all the tastings at Provision; and she curates the bottle selections in the shop’s monthly wine club.

“Nothing is served at Provision unless I approve it first,” she said. “I call them all my fourth children.”

While it’s never easy for a mom to pick her favorites, Quick does have some recommendations for gifting wine for Mother’s Day — from go-to bottles that won’t disappoint to surprises that someone may not buy for themself, all across the price spectrum.

“Wine is the perfect Mother’s Day gift, as long as the person likes to drink wine, of course,” she said. “It’s so celebratory and pretty and it’s just so special.”

If you don’t know what kind of wine your gift recipient likes, be it your mother, partner, friend or even yourself, or what is going to be served at the holiday meal, Quick said to go with sparkling wine or a lighter red.

“I always recommend, anytime you’re celebrating, even on a random weeknight, even if there’s not much to celebrate, I always recommend starting with a sparkling wine,” she said. “The great thing about sparkling wine is it pairs with so many different things. It even goes great with fried chicken.”

The Los Monteros Cava ($12) from Spain is a fan favorite at Provision; many regulars ask for it by name. Spain’s AT Roca Brut Rose ($23) is another nice choice for spring. The wine is pink and the label is pink, which makes for a pretty (and delicious) presentation. Also great, if a little offbeat, are Moldova’s Cricova Blanc de Noir ($17), which is made from all Pinot Noir grapes, and Germany’s Kruger Rumpf Rose of Pinot Noir ($21.50), which pairs well with salmon. Oregon Pinot Noirs, such as Anne Amie Cuvee A Pinot Noir ($23), are also excellent with salmon.

If you know steak is on the menu, a red wine with a lot of depth, pepper notes and a strong backbone is a fail-safe gifting option. Quick recommends France’s Les Darons Languedoc ($17), Bordeaux’s Château Les Barraillots Margaux ($39) and Eberle Cabernet Sauvignon ($26), the latter of which is from her favorite wine region in America, Paso Robles, California.

For lighter dishes, like fresh spring salads with peaches, goat cheese and a nice vinaigrette, a crisp white wine such as the Loire Valley’s Domaine Riffault Les Chasseignes Sancerre ($36) is the way to go. Another non-rich, acid-driven white, which would go well with a roasted chicken, for example, is Spain’s Nivarius Tempranillo Blanco ($17); Tempranillo is one of Quick’s all-time favorite varietals.

Heavier dishes like creamy pasta call for richer whites like Rivers-Marie Chardonnay ($43) from the Sonoma Coast, or Paso Robles’ Halter Ranch Grenache Blanc ($21), which is rich, but still bright and acidic; Grenache Blanc is another of Quick’s all-time favorites.

Also when gifting whites, consider pairing a bottle with a bouquet of white flowers. Many of Europe’s whites, especially those from Spain, Portugal and France’s Loire Valley, have white floral notes, which would be nicely accentuated by the blossoms.

For anyone giving wine to an expert like Quick, she said something from a funky, up-and-coming region or new grape varietal would be ideal.

“Part of my joy of wine is trying new things,” she said. “My niche has really become quality and rare regions. That’s what I’d love —the weirdest, most unique wine you could find. Mainly because I want to try something I’ve never had before.”

One unusual bottle with a fun backstory available at Provision is Cannonau di Sardegna ($14), a Grenache from the Italian island of Sardinia. It’s the preferred daily beverage of the island’s longest-living residents, many well over 100 years old. Some would call this wine the elixir of life or the fountain of youth. And what mom wouldn’t appreciate a gift with her health and longevity in mind?