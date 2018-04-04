Alzheimer’s is a major public health issue we must urgently address – the burden is large, the impact is major and there are ways to intervene. This National Public Health Week, policymakers can take action to help the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and the nearly 14 million who may develop the disease by 2050.

One important way Congress can act is by passing the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 2076/H.R. 4256). Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, the Act would create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions including increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.

Having cared for several family members with Alzheimer’s disease, I understand firsthand the impact legislation like this can have on families and our nation. Please join me in thanking Congressman Bradley Byrne for fighting for the millions of Americans affected by Alzheimer’s by supporting the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act.

If we are going to end Alzheimer’s disease, then we must start treating it like the public health threat it is.

Beth Reinert

District 01 Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador