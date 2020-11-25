Happy, happy Thanksgiving, my friends! Even though this Turkey Day is no doubt going to be a bit different from previous years, I hope you still find a way to spend it with loved ones near and far, even if that requires logging on to some sort of device. Just remember, home is where the heart is, or at least where the strongest Wi-Fi signal is. And if they start asking you questions you don’t want to answer, well, you know what to do. Pull the plug and blame it on AT&T or Comcast.

But before you start gobbling up all that turkey, I have some tasty tidbits of gossip for you to devour. Just make sure to add a little gravy! It is on the side, but it is NOT optional. Enjoy!

Oh, whale

A 36-foot long, 30,000-pound sperm whale stranded itself in Mobile Bay this week, with sightings reported in Weeks Bay and Montrose. A whale sighting has never been reported in Mobile Bay, according to scientists. There is a reason for that, and it is not good.

Scientists say if it were able to, the mammal would have already swum back into the deep ocean waters where it belongs. Sadly, it will most likely die in the bay or Gulf. Though the circumstances are certainly not ideal, it’s just another strange occurrence that will go down in the 2020 history books.

On-screen

The trailer for the movie “Our Friend,” which was shot in and around Fairhope and stars Casey Affleck, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson, was recently released. And just the trailer will make you tear up, as it chronicles a young mother’s battle with cancer. But to cheer you up, you can also see some very recognizable shots of our beautiful bay, which is always fun to see on the big screen, and even a scene from Mardi Gras.

It is scheduled to be released in January. Just go to imdb.com and search for “Our Friend” to watch the trailer.

Strange reports from Mobile Police Blotter

The following incidents were all listed in reports released by Mobile Police Department last week. Presented without names or comment ….

* On Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1:59 p.m., police were dispatched to a call of a person possibly struck by a vehicle at Port City Cleaners, 505 South Craft Highway. When officers arrived, they found one male victim, age 33, lying on the ground unresponsive and a second male victim, age 29, sitting on the curb of the parking lot. When the officer noticed that the 33-year-old victim was beginning to get paler, he began administering chest compressions. The victim then began to regain color and become responsive. He had experienced a medical emergency while driving and lost consciousness. When the other victim pulled him out of the vehicle, both fell on the ground and the vehicle possibly rolled over the 33-year-old victim’s leg. They were transported to the hospital.

* On Sunday, Nov. 22 at approximately 5:04 p.m., police responded to a report of an attempted burglary to a room at the Comfort Inn, 180 West I-65 Service Road South. The victim stated while in his room, an unknown male raised his window and attempted to gain entry into his room. Officers located the subject. The subject was also involved in exposing himself to a female victim inside the hotel lobby room.

* On Monday, Nov. 23 at approximately 8:36 p.m., police responded to Dollar Tree, 410 Bel Air Boulevard, in reference to a male subject shoplifting. Store security attempted to stop the subject at the front door. During the struggle, the subject bit the security officer. After the subject was finally taken into custody, he told the security officer that he had hepatitis C and HIV. The subject was transported to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases and then transported to Metro Jail.

Well, kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ turkey lovin’, I will be there. Happy Thanksgiving! Ciao!