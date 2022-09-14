Dana Foster-Allen, the former financial consultant for the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) who turned down a job offer during a special meeting last month, can’t be hired by the agency in the future, which surprised many board members and their attorneys.

At a special called meeting on Aug. 24, Commissioners John Johnson and Cherry Doyle moved to block Foster-Allen from obtaining employment from the board at any future meeting. Foster-Allen has previously told Lagniappe the move by Doyle and Johnson should be considered “intimidation,” as she was the person who initially discovered what she called “fraud” by agency leadership. Former PWWSB Manager Nia Bradley is facing charges related to mismanagement of funds.

Doyle and Johnson voted in the affirmative, while Chairman Russell Heidelberg dissented. The two remaining members, Beverly Bunch and Ernestine Moore, abstained from the vote.

At the time, board attorney Jay Ross told members the motion barring Foster-Allen from obtaining future employment failed because the two abstentions counted toward the total vote and therefore, Johnson and Doyle were in the minority.

At a meeting Monday, Sept. 12, board attorney Suntrease Williams-Maynard of Adams & Reese LLP corrected Ross’s assessment and told the board the motion to bar Foster-Allen’s employment had been successful because unlike in the agency’s selection of officers, only a simple majority is needed to approve such a motion.

Williams-Maynard said she came to the realization after researching the issue and contacted a registered parliamentarian.

The correction came after Moore had attempted to “rescind” her abstention on the Foster-Allen vote. She was told by the board’s legal team that a vote cannot be “rescinded,” but a motion can be. Moore and the board agreed to rescind her original motion to rescind her vote, but not before Johnson accused board members and Ross of collusion.

“What it appears to me is the information should’ve been forwarded to all five members,” he said. “It’s strange that the newest member [Moore] wanted to rescind her vote today. Why did she want to rescind her vote when the board believed on the advice of attorney Ross that the motion had failed? It appears to me there’s collusion going on between Adams & Reese and three board members.”

Williams-Maynard told Johnson she had just discovered that a correction to the record was needed. She recommended the board rewrite its bylaws to clear up confusion.

“To be quite honest, we’re still trying to figure it out,” she said.

Williams-Maynard also told board members that the parliamentarian she spoke with advised against voting on items that would impact future meetings as well, like Johnson and Doyle’s original motion on Foster-Allen’s employment.

Barred from speaking

The issue involving Foster-Allen’s employment was not the only kerfuffle at Monday’s board meeting. The members argued over whether Harry Satterwhite, an attorney representing Doyle and Johnson, would be allowed to speak for them at the meeting. The issue resulted in both members calling on Satterwhite to file suit against the other three members of the board and “enablers.”

Following customer complaints, Johnson began to speak in his capacity as a board member, but quickly yielded his remaining time to Satterwhite to speak on his behalf. When Heidelberg objected, Williams-Maynard told the board its bylaws don’t specifically allow for members to yield time to non-members. In the absence of direction from the bylaws, she said, the board follows “Robert’s Rules of Order,” which also does not specifically allow for members to yield time to non-members. She offered to let Satterwhite read the bylaws and “Robert’s Rules of Order” if he could find a way to correct her.

Instead, Satterwhite argued it was Williams-Maynard’s responsibility to find a passage that specifically outlaws such a move.

“There is nothing in those bylaws that says a member can’t allow someone to speak,” he said. “Forty percent of your citizens are represented by these members. It’s not incumbent on me to show you why I can’t speak; it’s incumbent on you to show me what prohibits it.

“I disagree with the opinion of the board’s attorney. I don’t know what they’re afraid of.”

The board voted to prohibit Satterwhite from speaking for either Doyle or Johnson on a 3-2 vote. After the vote, Johnson spoke of God and punishment before telling colleagues a lawsuit would be filed.

In other business, PWWSB voted against a 5 percent raise for employees. Johnson and Doyle voted in favor, while Moore, Heidelberg and Bunch voted against.