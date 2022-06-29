There have been lots of fireworks in the week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. But these particular pyrotechnics weren’t purchased at a shack somewhere “out in the county,” but rather created by the recent announcement of a number of United States Supreme Court decisions — decisions on issues that have been polarizing for 50 years — long before polarization was seemingly a normal part of this American life.

You know where you stand on these issues. You made up your mind a long time ago, and your view probably hasn’t shifted all that much unless you or someone you love were personally affected. Only then, did it possibly change your perspective. And there is no amount of heartbreaking personal accounts, columns, tweets, memes or Facebook posts that will change your mind.

In today’s America, our political stances are held as fiercely as our religious beliefs. And to some, those beliefs are their only form of religion.

As such, there are millions of “missionaries” on social media spreading what they believe to be the “good word” … often by attacking each other in the most vicious, personal ways possible.

And just when you thought this country couldn’t get any more polarized, after the last week, folks on the left and right laughed, and said, “Hold my beer …”

Sadly, there is no longer room for conversation, understanding or nuance. Everything must be black or white, red or blue, I hate you.

I had a “get off my lawn” moment earlier this week as I was willfully subjecting myself to the extraordinary level of vitriol on the dumpster fire that is Twitter. I shook my head in dismay at some of the dumber (and very deliberate) disinformation put out there, and thought, “What is this country coming to?”

Doesn’t everyone’s grandpa say that at some point?

Yes!

That and “This country is going to hell in a handbasket!!!”

I hate all of this divisiveness, but I don’t think we are in a handbasket — whatever that is — on our way to the inferno … yet.

Though all of this fighting and extreme emotion is depressing and disheartening at times — especially right now — we still live in the greatest country in the world.

As we continue to debate these issues in the coming weeks and months, we don’t need to lose sight of that.

American rock stars are leading packed stadiums in “f–k you” chants dedicated to the Supreme Court justices or threatening to renounce their citizenship over these rulings — as is their right. And even if you vociferously agree or disagree with them, isn’t it beautiful they can do that? If they were citizens of many other nations, they may suddenly disappear after walking off the stage.

We are lucky enough to live in a country where we can debate these issues. And not just debate — we can scream, march and roar if we choose to — and we can do so without censorship or fear of being silenced. Or poisoned!

After these decisions were first handed down, I was like, “Great! Just in time for the Fourth of July, Americans can hate on each other even more. Maybe a young college student can cuss out her 80-year-old Catholic grandmother at the family BBQ (or vice versa, depending on MawMaw’s sass level)! The Founding Fathers would be so proud!”

I was being sarcastic about the Founding Fathers, but you know, maybe they would be proud. They would probably love Twitter. “So you mean you don’t have to go to the public square, where it is hot and buggy? You get to deliver your great oratory from your sette? This is awesome!!” They would think that for the first few weeks at least.

In the backdrop of all of this, horrifying news came out of San Antonio that 50 migrants had died in the back of a truck as they were trying to escape some sort of hellscape in their own countries. Four minors were also on the truck and hospitalized. Yes, border policies need to be figured out too, but just thinking about what these poor people must have been dealing with and running from is horrifying. It had to be something so awful, they were willing to travel thousands of miles — some with their children — and endure God knows what (murder, robbery, rape, starvation, dehydration, exploitation, humiliation, just to name a few possibilities) only to basically bake to death in the back of a hot truck once they finally made it to the “land of the free.”

Democracy is messy. Our country is far from perfect. But I still believe we are continually striving to be a more perfect union. And yes, we have a lot of things to figure out right now, to say the least. But it won’t be decided through a government run by men with machine guns and machetes. It will be with fiery debates and protests and ultimately through the ballot box.

We are so lucky.

Just something to remember while we are watching those fireworks light up the night sky.