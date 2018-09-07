The Republican nominee for State House District 102 was involved in a police shooting in Citronelle Friday morning.

Newly minted politician and Satsuma Police Chief Shane Stringer was involved in the shooting of 63-year-old Ulman Jerald Roberts, while responding to what was described by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office as a domestic violence situation at 18139 Prine Road in Citronelle.

Roberts had broken into the home of his estranged wife, according to a MCSO statement. Roberts’ estranged wife fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911. Roberts barricaded himself inside the home refusing to exit, according to the statement.

Advertisements

When multiple law enforcement organizations responded to the scene, Roberts opened fire on officers and was struck several times when they returned fire, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberts was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital and later died, according to MCSO.

Stringer, who defeated Call-News Publisher Willie Gray in a GOP runoff for the seat, does not have Democratic opposition in the Nov. 6 general election.