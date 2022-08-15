The blue electric scooters that had found a foothold in downtown Mobile are disappearing, after the parent company that supplied them announced it was downsizing operations.

In a statement, Bolt Mobility, which purchased Gotcha last year, said it would have to “significantly scale back operations,” after investors failed to deliver on various commitments.

“Prior to this decision, Bolt Mobility had every intention of remaining fully operational and even to expand into additional markets,” according to the statement. “Any suggestion otherwise is wholly inaccurate.”

The downsizing of operations impacts the Mobile market and at least most of the company’s scooters have been removed from the rights of way, city spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed in a statement.

“I can confirm that they and their local operator were removing scooters from the city right of way last week,” Johnson wrote. “I believe they should be completed by now.

Johnson said the city is “open to exploring” other possible providers for similar services in the future.

The city’s history with these so-called micro-transportation companies is fraught.

LimeBike was the first of these companies to make Mobile a market. LimeBike provided traditional bicycles to rights-of-way for would-be travelers to use. LimeBike left the city in 2019 and Gotcha filled the void with the electric scooters.

Bolt purchased Gotcha in 2021 and added vespa-type scooters to its fleet of stand-up scooters. Those scooters have now been removed.