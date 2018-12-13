SUBMITTED — Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the award of grants totaling $3.1 million for programs that help low-income residents take steps to secure gainful employment and improve their quality of life.

The Community Services Block Grants will enable 20 community action agencies throughout the state to help low-income residents achieve self-sufficiency and address barriers to success through a variety of programs and services. The specific needs of the communities served determine which programs are available, which can include job search assistance and short-term employment skills classes, parenting classes, transitional housing, summer youth programs, financial literacy programs and emergency food and shelter.

“Community Action Agencies offer services that support low-income families as they work to create a more stable foundation for a successful life,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for their work toward reducing poverty and helping families in need.”

Residents seeking assistance should contact their local community action agency. Full contact information for each agency can be found at www.caaalabama.org/agency-list.php.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Gov. Ivey and I are committed to helping those agencies that offer support some of our state’s most vulnerable residents,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnership with these agencies has helped many residents and families achieve a better quality of life and created more opportunities for success.”

Locally, Mobile Community Action Inc. received $318,001 for their work in Mobile and Washington counties. The Community Action Agency of South Alabama received $222,661 for their work in Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties.