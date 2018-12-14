SUBMITTED — Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded $316,475 to assist sexual assault victims in three southwestern Alabama counties. The grant awarded to the Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. will offer no cost professional services to sexual assault victims and affected family members in Mobile, Clarke and Washington counties.

“Sexual assault is a horrendous physical and mental offense that affects victims and their families,” Governor Ivey said. “I commend the work of the staff and volunteers of the Family Counseling Center of Mobile for helping repair torn lives.”

The Family Counseling Center accompanies victims to the hospital after assaults and follows up with individual and family counseling and assists victims in prosecuting offenders.

In addition to the grant, the center also relies on local, private donations to ensure that free services remain available to victims.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the program from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in commending the work and compassion of Family Counseling Center of Mobile,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Ivey notified Sharee Broussard, president of the Family Counseling Center of Mobile, that the grant had been approved.