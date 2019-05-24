SUBMITTED — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $202,794 to assist child victims of sexual and physical abuse in Baldwin County.

CARE House Inc. serves an average of nearly 500 youth victims and their non-offending family members annually through numerous free services to help them overcome trauma and go on to lead healthy lives.

“Violence against a child is a crime that should never occur,” Ivey said. “CARE House offers services that help children and their families mend from their ordeals.”

As part of the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, CARE House has locations in Summerdale and Bay Minette where it offers services ranging from counseling to court advocacy in a home-like environment.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to helping children and their families overcome these difficult situations and regain normalcy in their lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Local matching funds of $54,698 have been pledged to support the organization. In addition to the grant, CARE House relies on local donations for funding to maintain their services.